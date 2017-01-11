The Best Day Trips to Hot Springs Near San Francisco

Calistoga

Distance from SF: 75 miles; 1.5 hour drive

Attire: Bathing suits required.

The rundown: Indian Springs is the state’s oldest continuously running spa and pool facility, and was frequented by old Hollywood celebrities like Lucille Ball. Enter the long driveway dotted with palm and olive trees, and feel like you’ve stepped back in time. Since 1861, this place has offered a retro oasis in wine country, complete with 17 acres of hills and ponds. Grab a public bike on the premises to get from your room to the pools, then strike up a game of cricket or shuffleboard by one of the fire pits. The Springs are located on four thermal geysers that supply the Olympic-sized swimming pool with its mineral water (temperatures reach 83 to 102 degrees) and features a poolside steam room. The resort is family-friendly, so be prepared for some (hopefully not super loud) children. You can always escape to the smaller "Adult Pool" that’s more private, with non-mineral water that’s about ten degrees cooler.

Extras: Don’t miss the luxurious spa, which offers mud baths (made from volcanic ash), massage and bodywork, and facial treatments, provided in a historic building. Afterward, relax by the spring-fed Buddha Pond and Gardens. There’s also a full-service restaurant on the property, Sam’s Social Club, where you can enjoy your meals (and wine -- it is wine country, after all) in front of a fire pit and underneath twinkling lights. You can order food and drinks to enjoy while relaxing by the pool, which stays open until midnight for a relaxing evening soak.

Overnight options: The property offers a varied selection of cottages, bungalows, and Mission Revival buildings to rent for overnight trips.

Day pass price: You can only use the pool if you’re an overnight guest or if you book a spa treatment. On weekends and holidays, spa guests who want to use the pools must also purchase a pool pass for $30.