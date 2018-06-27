Here’s How Two Guys Spent A Surprise Vacation To San Francisco

It’s not often that you get the chance to go on a weekend vacation without knowing where you’re going. But if you do, you’d better know how to make the most of a new city. Here’s how world-traveling duo Vagabrothers spent an action-packed weekend in San Francisco thanks to a surprise trip from Sapporo. If you’re envious after watching, you could win your own trip by entering at Sapporobeer.com/explorebeyond.
To find out where you can enjoy a Sapporo in San Francisco, or anywhere in the US, visit sapporobeer.com/find-sapporo.
The views, opinions, and preferences expressed here are those of the Sapporo brand ambassadors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sapporo.