'The World’s Biggest Little City' Goes Big on Art
Take a walk in Reno Tahoe, a hub for public art and the home of the Nevada Museum of Art.
Amidst sprawling desert landscapes, the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and Lake Tahoe (America’s largest alpine lake) is Nevada’s Reno Tahoe—a year-round destination with storied Western heritage. Reno Tahoe is located on the traditional homelands of the Wa She Shu (Washoe), Numu (Northern Paiute, Newe (Western Shoshone), and Nuwu (Southern Paiute) people of the Great Basin,
Reno Tahoe is known as one of the top destinations in the country for gambling, alongside Las Vegas, NV and Atlantic City, NJ, but there’s so much more to experience in the Nevadan town beyond slot machines. Dubbed “The Biggest Little City in the World,” it’s often overlooked as a must-stop destination in Nevada, but it’s well worth a visit, especially for creative types and wellness enthusiasts.
As the gateway to Burning Man, Reno Tahoe is home to creative cultural institutions. Burners stop here on the way to the playa (the 200-square mile Black Rock Playa, which makes up the setting for the Burning Man Festival) to pick up otherworldly ensembles at the iconic Junkee Clothing Exchange. The Burners’ creative touch leaves a mark on the city. From browsing larger-than-life art that debuted at Burning Man to relaxing in a halotherapy room, here’s your weekend itinerary for Reno Tahoe, Nevada.
Travel time:
3 hours and 30 minutes from San Francisco, CA
If you don’t do anything else: Enjoy Reno Tahoe’s impressive art scene
Check out massive sculptures that debuted at Burning Man. After they serve as photo props for those at Black Rock City, some works are sprinkled across the city and can be viewed for free year-round. Stroll along the Downtown Reno Riverwalk next to the Truckee River to see iconic Burning Man sculptures. At the Reno Playa Art Park, you’ll find The Space Whale by the Pier Group, made of stained glass pieces and color-changing LED lights.
The city is a treasure trove with hundreds of street art murals; even traffic signal boxes are adorned with custom paintings. The best way to see the vibrant public art is on a pedicab tour with Travel Pineapple through Midtown or Downtown. Visit the Nevada Museum of Art, the only accredited art museum in the state, which has curated world-renowned exhibits such as the Seven Magic Mountains art installation of brightly-hued boulders in the Nevada desert.
Fill your days:
Get bookish in Reno Tahoe
Escape the desert by stepping into a verdant indoor oasis at none other than the public Downtown Reno Library, which is filled to the brim with hundreds of plants, full-sized trees, and even a pond since the architect couldn’t carry out his vision of building the library in a park. Looking for a book or two to take home? Sundance Books and Music shop is situated in the Levy Mansion, which some believe is the most haunted residence in Nevada, and the ghosts are the former residents who died on the property. Scary spirits aside, the mansion-turned-shop has a wide array of books, including sections about Nevada, spirituality, and more.
Indulge in wellness in Reno Tahoe
The desert is hot, but the halotherapy room at Spa Toscana is hotter. The 170-square-foot Himalayan Retreat has a wall of back-lit marbled rosy salt blocks that create a warm, calming ambiance. After breathing in the neutralizing negative ions from the salted air, take a dip in the spa’s dipping pool circuit of warm and cool waters before your massage appointment. Continue your wellness streak with a yoga session at Good Vibes.
Eat, drink, and sleep:
Restaurants and bars in Reno Tahoe
Reno Tahoe has an impressive dining scene that is amenable to various appetites. If you’re traveling with a group of folks with mixed dietary requirements and preferences, a food hall is always your safest bet. The West Street Market has something for everyone, with Thali, an organic vegetarian Indian restaurant; Sabrina’s West Street Kitchen for soups, salads, and sandwiches; and Bibo for fresh coffee and house-made gelato after your meal. Don’t have time for a leisurely meal? Pick up some East Coast-style pizza at Sizzle Pie. The West Coast chain knows how to make a good pie and can even accommodate vegans and those who don’t eat gluten. The vegan Spiral Tap with caramelized onion and nutritional yeast is a personal favorite. Go to the Old Granite Street Eatery if you’re craving brews with your meal. This gastropub has a casual take on farm-to-table dining. It’s an excellent spot for a decadent brunch paired with craft beer.
Where to stay in Reno Tahoe
For the classic Reno casino experience, stay at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, the only resort in the country that uses geothermal energy to power the hotel and provide heat for guests. But be sure to pull yourself away from gambling or your plush double-pillow-top mattress to indulge in the Spa Toscana. Stay at Whitney Peak Hotel in the heart of Reno Tahoe’s downtown district right next to the iconic illuminated 1920s Reno Arch, which spans Virginia Street. The guest rooms are massive, with a spacious sitting area and either two queens or a King-size bed. Feeling daring? Hit the indoor climbing wall to practice for a climb up the world’s largest outdoor climbing wall (as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records) at 164 feet, outfitted on the hotel’s exterior.