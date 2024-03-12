'The World’s Biggest Little City' Goes Big on Art

Amidst sprawling desert landscapes, the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and Lake Tahoe (America’s largest alpine lake) is Nevada’s Reno Tahoe—a year-round destination with storied Western heritage. Reno Tahoe is located on the traditional homelands of the Wa She Shu (Washoe), Numu (Northern Paiute, Newe (Western Shoshone), and Nuwu (Southern Paiute) people of the Great Basin,

Reno Tahoe is known as one of the top destinations in the country for gambling, alongside Las Vegas, NV and Atlantic City, NJ, but there’s so much more to experience in the Nevadan town beyond slot machines. Dubbed “The Biggest Little City in the World,” it’s often overlooked as a must-stop destination in Nevada, but it’s well worth a visit, especially for creative types and wellness enthusiasts.

As the gateway to Burning Man, Reno Tahoe is home to creative cultural institutions. Burners stop here on the way to the playa (the 200-square mile Black Rock Playa, which makes up the setting for the Burning Man Festival) to pick up otherworldly ensembles at the iconic Junkee Clothing Exchange. The Burners’ creative touch leaves a mark on the city. From browsing larger-than-life art that debuted at Burning Man to relaxing in a halotherapy room, here’s your weekend itinerary for Reno Tahoe, Nevada.

Travel time:

3 hours and 30 minutes from San Francisco, CA