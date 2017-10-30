Working out in the same place every day can be doubly exhausting, so it’s necessary to explore some new scenery. Today, fitness trainer Shauna Harrison shows us one of her favorite spots outside of San Francisco to get a workout. Coming along for the trip is NFL receiver-turned-trainer Curtis Williams. Heading up to Point Reyes, the two climb different trails while getting in some resistance training and cardio, then cap off the day with fresh oysters at the Point Reyes shipwreck.
Working Out at Point Reyes with Trainer Shauna Harrison
By Thrillist Published On 10/30/2017