Travel The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Near Seattle They taste better if you pick them.

Courtesy of Bellewood Farms

The Pacific Northwest is most commonly known for its abundant (and delicious) berries, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that its apples can’t compete. On the contrary, they’re just as crisp and juicy as those on the East Coast, and Washington State has plenty of orchards that offer u-pick apples, meaning you can pluck them straight from the trees yourself. Ahead, check out the best farms for u-pick season in Washington, all within a few hours (or less!) of Seattle.

Sm’Apples Orchard Ferndale

How far is it: 1-hour & 45-minute drive

Sm’Apples specializes in ultra-scenic picking -- the orchard is situated just to the west of Mt. Baker, with spectacular views. Varieties, dates, and pricing are all listed on their website, so do a quick check before you visit if you’re looking for something in particular -- or just head over and see what strikes your fancy.

Price: $0.50-1 per pound Curran Apple Orchard University Place

How far is it: 50-minute drive

Curran Apple Orchard typically hosts a slew of concerts during the summer, all of which were unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. Don’t let that stop you from apple picking though; all the trees that haven’t been reserved are fair game, and picking is totally free. Take a walk through the 7-acre orchard and discover over 15 varieties of apples to choose from.

Price: Free

Skipley Farm Snohomish

How far is it: 35-minute drive

Skipley Farm has a fairly wide range of fruits (and an edible plant nursery!), but the last two weeks of August mark the start of prime time for apple picking. Sampling is highly encouraged -- so bring your appetite (and your own container). The farm is open through November; stop by between 9am-6pm Thursday through Saturday, or 11am-6pm on Sunday.

Price: $3 per pound; $5 adult admission, $3 kid admission West Valley U-Pick Fruits & Vegetables Yakima

How far is it: 3-hour drive

West Valley has one especially unique offering that makes it worth the drive: an old-fashioned hand-crank cider press, on which you can press your very own cider once you’ve picked some apples. They offer Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp, and Blondee varieties; stop by starting in mid-August through October.

Price: $0.85 per pound Jones Creek Farms Sedro-Woolley

How far is it: 1-hour & 30-minute drive

Jones Creek just celebrated opening weekend mid-August, so the time is ripe to head on over and do some picking. Choose from over 50 (yes, 50) varieties, and enjoy a discount if you buy over 20 pounds or over 100 pounds of apples.

Price: $1-1.50 per pound

Bellewood Farms Lynden

How far is it: 1-hour & 40-minute drive

In the fall of 2018 the Abel family left their life in the city to take over Bellewood Farms in Lynden, Washington. Since then, they’ve continued standard operations on the farm, but they’ve also greatly expanded its offerings to include a slew of events and concerts in the summer and fall. Though much of that activity is on pause due to coronavirus, u-pick is still happening; bring your bucket and make sure you leave time to visit the farm’s award-winning distillery while you’re there.

Price: $2.50 per pound Stutzman Ranch Wenatchee

How far is it: 2-hour & 45-minute drive

This fourth generation fruit orchard was founded in 1907 and is still going strong with owners Floyd and Betsy Stutzman at the helm. Open daily from 9 am-5:30pm, Stutzman Ranch is family-friendly -- just remember to leave the dog(s) at home.

Price: $0.70 per pound; $5 minimum The Farm at Swan’s Trail Snohomish

How far is it: 35-minute drive

The Farm at Swan’s Trail is cautiously (and only partially) reopening; thus, they’re not yet sure if they’ll be open for u-pick this year. If they are, expect it to happen in early September; keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates. The orchard is one acre large and boats Honeycrisp and Jonagold varieties.

Price: $3 per pound