Travel Cool Airbnbs Near Seattle to Book This Winter Take a break from it all.

Was 2020 the most stressful year of our lives? Probably, but 2021 is giving its predecessor a run for its money, and we’re only two weeks in. We all deserve a break. As in, a real deal, totally unplugged, definitely-not-doom-scrolling vacation. And while overseas jaunts are still off-limits, the timeless weekend getaway within state bounds is hotter than ever before. Go look at the ocean! Or a river! Or nothing at all! Whatever you do, we wish you tranquility, rest, and a weekend sans Twitter. Ahead, the best places to seek out some serious R&R in Washington State.

An Uber-Modern Cabin Overlooking the Wenatchee River Leavenworth, Washington

1 - 6 guests, $408 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~2.5 hours

If you’ve ever fantasized about upgrading Grandma’s cabin, consider this the result: an ultra-stylish, uber-modern cliffhanger overlooking the Wenatchee River. With a retractable wall to optimize on the duality of indoor/outdoor living, a wood-burning fireplace, and every modern amenity you could dream of, this retreat gives whole new meaning to the phrase “cabin camping.”

Treehouse in the Columbia River Gorge | Courtesy of Airbnb

A Bonafide Treehouse in the Columbia River Gorge Stevenson, Washington

1 - 2 guests, $235 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~3.5 hours by car

This 20-foot Octagon-shaped treehouse is built around a single Douglas fir, right on the edge of the Columbia River. Need we say more? Ok, we will: The house, which sleeps 1-2 people, is the ideal romantic getaway (or solo retreat). Fall asleep on the lofted queen bed and wake up in the clouds.

Hebe's Hideout Wooded Paradise near Mount Rainier | Courtesy of Airbnb

An A-Frame Cabin Near Mt.Rainier Ashford, Washington

1-2 guests, $179 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~2 hours by car

If you’ve ever dreamt of waking up and strolling over to Mt. Rainier after your morning coffee, this one’s for you. This little a-frame cabin, tucked away in the woods, was built in 1956 and remodeled in 2016. Thus, it has just the right combination of old school charm and new school modernity for the perfect weekend away.

A Medieval Castle Surrounded by Fields of Lavender Sequim, Washington

1-12 guests, $256 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~2.5 hours by car

Themed, medieval, and possibly haunted, this lavender castle is precisely as unique as it sounds. Make the drive over to Sequim for a very themed weekend getaway that will “make your fairytale dreams come true.”

Forest Yurt Nature Retreat on Whidbey Island | Courtesy of Airbnb

A Forest Yurt Nature Retreat Whidbey Island

1-4 guests, $104 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~1.5 hours by car

Whidbey Island is barely an hour outside of Seattle, but this forest yurt feels worlds away. Ideal for the reader who likes to: dabble in glamping, sleep surrounded by nature, and is impressed by a 24-acre organic farmstead (who isn’t?).

A True Ski-In, Ski-Out Holiday Chalet Snoqualmie Pass, Washington

1-4 guests, $232 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~1 hour by car

It’s skiing season, obviously, and you couldn’t possibly get closer to the slopes that this holiday chalet. Ski in and out at your leisure, then spend evenings in the hot tub (or indoors, by the fire).

A Sea Breeze Cottage Walking Distance to the Beach Ocean Shores, Washington

1-4 guests, $102 per night

Distance from Seattle: ~2.5 hours

Imagine long walks on the beach accompanied by drinks with an ocean view. This could be anyone’s fantasy, but it’s your for the taking: just book this Ocean Shores cottage and, voila! Paradise.

