The 10 Best Ski Trips Near Seattle
You could use a little adventure.
Welcome to winter in the Pacific Northwest: it’s dark, it’s cold, and—most importantly—we’ve got our sights set on the slopes. And while skiing and snowboarding may be the main event, consider the equally important supporting acts: the art of the aprés ski; the mountainside lodge; the post-slope hot tub soak. It’s all excellent, and it’s all happening in Washington State (while safely adhering to Governor Inslee’s new coronavirus restrictions, that is). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the season—from family-friendly ski parks and where to find the best runs to season pass deals and more.
Summit at SnoqualmieSnoqualmie Pass, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 52 miles; 50 minutes
Summit at Snoqualmie is so close to Seattle you can practically see it from your backyard. Season passes cost anywhere from $165 - $649 but are currently on pause; subscribe to their email list for updates. Lift ticket prices vary depending on time of day, how long you plan to spend on the mountain, and other details. They also offer bulk discounts for groups of skiers or snowboarders. Visit Summit at Snoqualmie if you want less of a vertical drop than Crystal Mountain, and a really short drive to and from the slopes.
Crystal MountainEnumclaw, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 83 miles; 1 hour, 45 minutes
It’s no coincidence that Crystal Mountain is the first destination on our list. It’s a favorite amongst locals, fairly close to the city, and does not disappoint in terms of impressive slopes. Right now, the mountain is open, and reservations are required to ski; book those here and read up on how they’re responding to the ongoing pandemic. You can also rent ski and snowboard equipment online, buy tickets and passes, check out their daily mountain report, and watch a live stream of what’s going on at the slopes via their webcams.
Stevens PassSkykomish, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 82 miles; 1 hour, 40 minutes
Another excellent option that’s relatively close to the city? Stevens Pass, the ski resort right near Leavenworth, aka Washington State’s very own Bavarian village. Spend the day skiing on one of 49 trails, then stay overnight in town for an incredibly quaint (and, obviously, historic) weekend. Opening day is December 4; browse season pass options here (pass holders get priority reservation access, which is already open) or wait until December 8 when lift tickets are available for purchase.
Mission Ridge Ski & Board ResortWenatchee, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 161 miles; 3 hours
Mission Ridge opens for day skiing on November 27 and will kick off night skiing on December 26. Check out their pass and ticket options here; if you don’t have your own gear, daily rentals are available, too. Check out their trail map before you go or just see what strikes your fancy—with 36 ski runs and 2,000 skiable acres, you’ll be spoiled for choice.
Mt. Baker Ski AreaDeming, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 133 miles; 2 hours, 35 minutes
Ten miles south of the US-Canadien border sits Mt. Baker Ski Area, a 38-trail park with views of North Cascades National Park. The ski area is open for the season, but, unfortunately, season pass sales are currently on hold. You can still buy lift tickets (which cost $62.68 at the all-day adult price), and, as of right now, you don’t need a reservation in order to ride the lifts. Sign up here for email alerts to find out if and when season pass sales will reopen.
White Pass Ski ResortNaches, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 146 miles; 3 hours
White Pass is a good destination for both beginners and experts alike; whatever your skill level, you’ll want to soak up the stunning views of Mt. Rainier, because the park is just 12 miles away. There’s also a mid-mountain lodge called The High Camp (currently serving take out only) and lodging at the White Pass Village Inn, which is as cute as the name suggests. Grab your season pass here, and read up on their COVID safety precautions here.
Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard CampMead, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 312 miles; 5 hours
Nestled inside Mount Spokane State Park is Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Camp, which opens for skiing season on December 5. They’ve extended operating hours in January and February of 2021, meaning that this park could be less crowded than others—no promises, though. An adult season pass will set you back $699; there are also college, military, and family discounts, so you may end up saving a few bucks. Otherwise, daily adult lift tickets are between $51-67 depending on the day of the week.
BluewoodDayton, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 291 miles; 5 hours
Bluewood is a bit of a drive from Seattle and that’s because it’s in the southeastern corner of the state, on the doorstep of both Oregon and Idaho. This is a family-friendly park, with a good mix of easy-medium-difficult runs and dry, powdery snow. For a full list of lift ticket prices, check here; find season pass prices here. Notably, Bluewood operates in partnership with some other ski resorts on this list—like White Pass and Mission Ridge—so a season pass at one resort will grant you free or discounted lift tickets at the other participating spots too.
49° North Mountain ResortChewelah, Washington
Distance from Seattle: 331 miles; 5 hours, 20 minutes
49° hasn’t announced an exact opening day yet, but it’s looking like the end of November, judging from their operations calendar (they’ll be open seven days a week starting December 18). Season passes are available now; they’re also offering free deferment to the 2021-2022 season if you decide post-purchase that you don’t feel safe on the slopes just yet. They also have a full Ski & Snowboard School, if you’re interested in upping your game this season.
Mt. Hood SkibowlGovernment Camp, Oregon
Distance from Seattle: 224 miles; 4 hours
Though you probably shouldn’t travel out of state right now per the aforementioned coronavirus restrictions, we couldn’t end this list without including Mt. Hood Skibowl. Consider bookmarking it for a later trip; with 960 total skiable acres and the largest night ski area in the United States, this is one ski park that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Check their season pass prices here and lift ticket prices here, if you’re curious.
