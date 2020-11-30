The 10 Best Ski Trips Near Seattle

Welcome to winter in the Pacific Northwest: it’s dark, it’s cold, and—most importantly—we’ve got our sights set on the slopes. And while skiing and snowboarding may be the main event, consider the equally important supporting acts: the art of the aprés ski; the mountainside lodge; the post-slope hot tub soak. It’s all excellent, and it’s all happening in Washington State (while safely adhering to Governor Inslee’s new coronavirus restrictions, that is). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the season—from family-friendly ski parks and where to find the best runs to season pass deals and more.