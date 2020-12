Travel The 10 Best Ski Trips Near Seattle You could use a little adventure.

Welcome to winter in the Pacific Northwest: it’s dark, it’s cold, and—most importantly—we’ve got our sights set on the slopes. And while skiing and snowboarding may be the main event, consider the equally important supporting acts: the art of the aprés ski; the mountainside lodge; the post-slope hot tub soak. It’s all excellent, and it’s all happening in Washington State (while safely adhering to Governor Inslee’s new coronavirus restrictions, that is). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best of the season—from family-friendly ski parks and where to find the best runs to season pass deals and more.

Stevens Pass Skykomish, Washington

Distance from Seattle: 82 miles; 1 hour, 40 minutes

Skykomish, Washington: 82 miles; 1 hour, 40 minutes

Another excellent option that's relatively close to the city? Stevens Pass, the ski resort right near Leavenworth, aka Washington State's very own Bavarian village. Spend the day skiing on one of 49 trails, then stay overnight in town for an incredibly quaint (and, obviously, historic) weekend. Opening day is December 4; browse season pass options here (pass holders get priority reservation access, which is already open) or wait until December 8 when lift tickets are available for purchase.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort Wenatchee, Washington

Distance from Seattle: 161 miles; 3 hours

Wenatchee, Washington: 161 miles; 3 hours

Mission Ridge opens for day skiing on November 27 and will kick off night skiing on December 26. Check out their pass and ticket options here; if you don't have your own gear, daily rentals are available, too. Check out their trail map before you go or just see what strikes your fancy—with 36 ski runs and 2,000 skiable acres, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Mt. Baker Ski Area Deming, Washington

Distance from Seattle: 133 miles; 2 hours, 35 minutes

Deming, Washington: 133 miles; 2 hours, 35 minutes

Ten miles south of the US-Canadien border sits Mt. Baker Ski Area, a 38-trail park with views of North Cascades National Park. The ski area is open for the season, but, unfortunately, season pass sales are currently on hold. You can still buy lift tickets (which cost $62.68 at the all-day adult price), and, as of right now, you don't need a reservation in order to ride the lifts. Sign up here for email alerts to find out if and when season pass sales will reopen.

White Pass Ski Resort Naches, Washington

Distance from Seattle: 146 miles; 3 hours

Naches, Washington: 146 miles; 3 hours

White Pass is a good destination for both beginners and experts alike; whatever your skill level, you'll want to soak up the stunning views of Mt. Rainier, because the park is just 12 miles away. There's also a mid-mountain lodge called The High Camp (currently serving take out only) and lodging at the White Pass Village Inn, which is as cute as the name suggests. Grab your season pass here, and read up on their COVID safety precautions here

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Camp Mead, Washington

Distance from Seattle: 312 miles; 5 hours

Mead, Washington: 312 miles; 5 hours

Nestled inside Mount Spokane State Park is Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Camp, which opens for skiing season on December 5. They've extended operating hours in January and February of 2021, meaning that this park could be less crowded than others—no promises, though. An adult season pass will set you back $699; there are also college, military, and family discounts, so you may end up saving a few bucks. Otherwise, daily adult lift tickets are between $51-67 depending on the day of the week.