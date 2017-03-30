How To Conquer Seattle In An Hour or Less

A single free hour in Seattle could easily be spent gazing at the impressive mountainous scenery or guzzling bright and briny local oysters by the dozen -- but without knowing the best places to find that view or shuck those shells, it could just as quickly disappear in a latte line or traffic jam. The downtown waterfront, fresh seafood, striking views, and lush greenery the city is known for can all be accessed even within the tiniest sliver of an opening in your schedule -- as long as you have a bit of insider knowledge in your back pocket. Good thing we’ve got you covered. Here are the places you should occupy every second of your limited time while visiting the Emerald City.
The Pike Place Market
Deservedly the most famous place in town, the nine acres and hundreds of stalls that make up the market -- not to mention the summer tourist hordes -- make a quick trip seem impossible. To get a sense of the market without getting lost in the rabbit warren, stick to the east side of Pike Place, where all the shops face the street. You won’t see fish flying, but you’ll see crabs crawling, mozzarella making, and pick up plenty of fruit, yogurt, and soup samples.
Insider tip: Skip the long line for Piroshky Piroshky (Russian stuffed breads) and head a few stalls down for the equally good, but less famous Chinese version of meat inside dough: hombow at Mee Sum Pastry.
Estimated Time Spent: 1 Hour
See the Oldest Starbucks
While you’re at the market, definitely walk by the oldest Starbucks (though it’s not, despite common belief, the first -- it moved here from another location in 1976).
Insider tip: Admire the classic branding and logo on the storefront, but forget about waiting in that line -- the outside is the most interesting part. Head down the block to the edge of the market at 1st and Pike Street and get your coffee fix there much quicker: either at the giant Starbucks which serves all the same special blends as the oldest one, or -- for the authentic Seattle experience -- at the independently-owned Seattle Coffee Works across the street.
Estimated Time Spent: 25 Minutes
Arrive in Style
What’s the coolest way to arrive in a new city? By boat, obviously. And Seattle, with its ample waterways and massive ferry system, offers multiple ways to do that. The quickest, easiest, and cheapest is to hop the King County Water Taxi, which is part of the local public transportation system. It’s a straight shot from the airport up to the West Seattle Terminal, and $5.25 will buy you a one-way trip across Elliott Bay: a ten-minute ride with awe-inspiring panoramic views of downtown, while Mt. Rainier pokes up from the south.
Insider tip: Grab a snack for the road from Marination Ma Kai, the Hawaiian-Korean taco shop and fish-and-chips stand at the terminal on the West Seattle Side.
Estimated Time Spent: 10 Minutes
Skip the Space Needle
A funny thing about looking at the city from the top of its most famous monument: it doesn’t look like Seattle without that funny needle sticking out. So skip the lines, the hefty price tag, and the gaudy souvenirs and make your own way to the top of the city: by climbing the water tower at Volunteer Park. The only price you’ll pay is in a bit of sweat hiking the 107 stairs to the top.
Insider Tip: Add a detour to your trip and check out Bruce and Brandon Lees’ graves at the adjacent Lake View Cemetery.
Estimated Time Spent: 20 Minutes
Mini-Brewery Tour
Craft beer is big in Seattle, but the distribution is small. Many beers don’t even make it out of their own neighborhood, let alone the city. The only way to get a taste of the good stuff is by going to where it’s made: the nano- and micro-breweries that dot the city. Just south of downtown, in the SoDo neighborhood, you’ll find three of the best -- and have just enough time to grab an Immersion Amber from Two Beers Brewing, a King Street Brown from Schooner Exact, and the Seapine IPA (perhaps the best example of the local specialty -- showing off the well-balanced, citrusy style of Northwest hops).
Insider Tip: These two breweries are about 15 minutes away from each other, so if you’re feeling ambitious and want to hit up both, grab a cab/Uber/Lyft from Schooner to Seapine.
Estimated Time Spent: 1 Hour
Take a Mini-Hike in Discovery Park
The best part about Seattle is often leaving the city -- heading to the hills for world-class skiing, climbing, or hiking. While you can’t get to the real deal in under an hour, there’s plenty of wooded trails that are almost as good right in the city. Trails range from one to three miles and loop about through dense trees, over grassy bluffs, and along rocky beaches.
Estimated Time Spent: 20 Minutes-1 Hour
Feast on Shellfish at Taylor Oyster Bar
The chilly, salty waters of Puget Sound make for terrible swimming for humans, but the perfect environment to raise sweet, plump shellfish. While an hour isn’t enough time to get out to the bays and inlets where the world’s best seafood comes from, Taylor, one of the area’s largest growers of oysters, Dungeness crabs, mussels, and clams, brings their product directly to consumers at their Pioneer Square shop. Order fresh-shucked oysters by the dozen, steamed mussels, and cracked crab, and it’s like those three blocks between you and the saltwater aren’t even there.
Insider Tip: Order the giant clam called geoduck (pronounced gooey-duck) -- it’s a local specialty that goes for the big bucks in China, but whose crisp, briny bite is affordable here.
Estimated Time Spent: 45 Minutes
Have a Drink with a View -- and a Side of History
Once the tallest building west of the Mississippi, the pointy-topped white building at Second and Yesler lets visitors appreciate three of Seattle’s best features at once: the stunning view, great drinks, and intriguing history. After a 2016 remodel, the famous 35th floor Chinese Room (originally furnished by the last Empress of China) became the Temperance Cafe and Bar. Order a prohibition-style drink, look out over the view, and check out the self-guided visitor tour for an all-in-one swoop of Seattle’s greatest hits.
Bonus Tip: There's rarely a line for the Smith Tower, so if you have extra time to weather a short wait, Il Corvo's handmade pasta specials, two blocks away, are the most sought after lunch in town.
Estimated Time Spent: 30 Minutes (and an extra 30 if you tack on a bowl of deliciousness).
