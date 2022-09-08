Support These Indie Bookstores in Seattle

Books (and bookstores) sometimes feel like a relic from a bygone era, but in the age of e-readers, audio books, and streaming platforms, there’s something inherently satisfying about the feeling of a real-life book. In Seattle, readers are likely well acquainted with the bigger mainstays (think Third Place Books and The Elliot Bay Book Company, for instance), but sometimes the more obscure, hole-in-the-wall spots are harder to pin down. They may be off the beaten path, anti-technology, or just plain small, but here’s the thing: They’re often the best places to stumble upon the books, pamphlets, zines, and other forms of the written word that you simply won’t find elsewhere. So grab your most bookworm-y tote bag and take note: ahead, a non-exhaustive list of some of the very best brick and mortar indie bookstores in Seattle.