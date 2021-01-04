Travel What We’re Looking Forward to in Seattle in 2021 Things are looking up already.

Courtesy of Off-Alley

If there’s one thing we all had in common last year, it was a collective obsession with food: We found new ways to be creative in the kitchen, ordering takeout became an act of solidarity, and suddenly everyone and their mother was nurturing a sourdough starter. And while it’s yet to be seen whether or not 2021 will be markedly different (I don’t think that starter is going anywhere just yet), there are some new openings—and reopenings—in the restaurant world that are sure to spice things up, both figuratively and literally speaking. Hungry for some new flavors in 2021? Thought so.

Courtesy of Martino's

The triumphant return of Martino’s to Phinney Ridge When Martino’s closed its doors, foodies around the world (or at least, around the Emerald City) were crushed. Luckily, the anguish was short-lived; Martino’s is reopening in January just a few blocks south, and promises to serve up all the good stuff we’ve been missing—with an expanded menu, no less. Go for a signature sandwich, and save room for some smoked wings dipped in house-made BBQ sauce.

Reopens: January

A second location of Spice Waala Spice Waala serves up what it calls unapologetic Indian street food in Capitol Hill, and after two successful years, the eatery is now expanding across the water in Ballard. Expect more of the same: kathi rolls marinated for 36 hours, then grilled; Calcutta-style eggs; Indian nachos; masala chai (importantly, not the Starbucks kind).

Opens: January 8

More Irish pop-ups from Mulleady’s Mercantile While we wait for the return of longstanding locale Mulleady’s Irish Pub, its pandemic iteration, Mulleady’s Mercantile, is going strong. If you missed their last pop-up of 2020—a late December spread of booze and butcher offerings—not to worry; there’ll be plenty more where that came from in the New Year. In the meantime, sign up for their email list via the link above and get reopening news straight to your inbox.

Courtesy of Off Alley

The Off Alley pantry pivot we didn’t know we needed Off Alley officially shut down its restaurant when Inslee reinstated stricter coronavirus precautions; since then, they’ve been running a pantry and bottle shop operation out of the space in an effort to keep their doors open. The service continues in 2021, though they’re closed through January 19; stop by on the 20th for a fresh supply of Alley staples like house-made butter, pork rillettes, booze, and more.

Reopens: January 20

New dining experiences from the always-innovating addo Addo is no stranger to the pandemic pivot. Back in early 2020, chef Eric Rivera shut down the restaurant and reopened as a pantry service, Puerto Rican-style. It was a hit; now, in 2021, he’s adding even more dining “experiences” to his repertoire—like a Spam Tasting Menu to-go, a three-course interactive cooking class, an Inauguration Day menu, and more.

Reopens: 2021

A springtime reemergence of the booziest bar in America We don’t give out this accolade in jest: Canon, the cozy Capitol Hill bar, does actually have 4,000 spirits (and counting), and was said to have the “World’s Best Spirits Collection” back in 2017. Because of aforementioned cozyness, however, there’s hardly enough elbow room to keep folks six feet apart, and they’ve been closed since late November. Once restrictions start lifting, we’ll be eagerly awaiting a reopen; according to founder Jamie Boudreau, this won’t be until late spring at the earliest.

Courtesy of Here Today