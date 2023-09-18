Larch Season Is Upon Us! Here’s Where to See the Golden Trees While You Still Can

Every year in September, the alpine forests in Washington state transform into vivid shades of gold. During the fleeting season when late summer transitions into early fall, the deep green needles of larch trees turn yellow. Washington and the Pacific Northwest have forests full of coniferous trees like pines and evergreens. Among these coniferous trees are larches, which fall into a special class. These towering coniferous trees reach about 70 feet in height and have short pine needles and cones. Unlike other conifers, larches lose their needles every autumn and are classified accordingly as “deciduous conifers.” In the weeks leading up to shedding season, the trees turn vibrant golden hues that light up forests and mountains in Washington state. Beyond the reaches of Washington, fall foliage of larches can also be found in parts of Oregon, Montana, Idaho, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Curious to catch a glimpse of these golden beauties? Both western and subalpine larches are particularly prominent in North Cascades National Park. They can also be found in the Central Cascades and in Mount Rainier National Park. As soon as larch season hits—typically around mid-to-late September—outdoor fanatics and hiking enthusiasts flock to the mountains to experience the larches in all of their golden glory, also known as the “larch march.” Larch season is short but sweet, extending through about early-to-mid October. Lace up your hiking boots and get ready to experience these brilliant yellow-gold trees on some phenomenal trails.