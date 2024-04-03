It’s the Perfect Time to Visit Skagit Valley—and Not Just for Tulips
Make the more-than-worth-it drive up to Mount Vernon, Washington to see the biggest tulip fest in the US.
While the Netherlands has established itself as the place to see tulips each spring, you don’t have to cross the Atlantic to see these bright blooming buds. Just an hour north of Seattle, Washington, you’ll find the tiny town of Mount Vernon and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, the largest tulip festival in the United States.
Each spring, Mount Vernon’s acres of greenery transform into rows of brightly hued red, yellow, orange, purple, white, and pink blossoms. With the snow-capped Cascade Mountain peaks in the background, it’s picture-perfect. Wander along the (designated) flower lined paths, snap a few hundred pictures for your camera roll, and purchase an eye-catching tulip bouquet to take the floral magic home with you.
There are four different Mount Vernon tulip farms that open to the public for this annual festival: Tulip Valley Farms, Garden Rosalyn, Tulip Town, and Roozengaarde. While each of these four has a little something different to offer, the latter is widely regarded as the best of the bunch, given its 50 acres of blooms and 200 varieties of tulips (and daffodils).
This year, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs from April 1 to April 30. That said, it’s best to follow your specific tulip field of choice’s social media pages for updates on the prime time to see these springtime blooms. After all, the timing is in Mother Nature’s hands!
Drive Time
1 hour, 20 minutes from Seattle, Washington
More Things to Do in Mount Vernon
While the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is by far Mount Vernon’s biggest draw, it’s definitely not the only activity worth your time. Do a little antiquing at the handful of vintage shops, like Red Door Antique Mall, Babe Rainbow Antique, and Dilly Dally Antiques and Collectables. Leave the flora behind and learn about (marine) fauna at the free Breazeale Interpretive Center and Aquarium, where you can hang out with starfish, anemones, eels, and octopi. Or opt for a hike, the most quintessential PNW activity of all time, with a visit to Little Mountain Park and its many view-filled trails.
The Best Restaurants in Mount Vernon
After a few hours of walking through vibrant tulips, you’ll likely need a bite to eat. Luckily, Mount Vernon has quite a few noteworthy eateries despite its small size. Taqueria Mini Mart Mi Cocina, a hidden gem that’s part-mini mart, part-taqueria and within walking distance of the Roozengaarde tulip fields, serves up affordable Mexican food with that cozy, homemade feel. Il Granaio prepares fancy Italian classics, with the option of an affordable four-course prix fixe menu before 6 pm. Snow Goose Produce (cash-only) becomes an unintentional hub for tulip festival visitors with its locally made, often berry-flavored ice creams. After all, who doesn’t want a sweet, cooling treat after a day in the (albeit rare) Washington State sunshine? And if you’re looking for an ice cold beer, you can’t go wrong with a pint from Temperate Habits Brewing Company.