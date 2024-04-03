It’s the Perfect Time to Visit Skagit Valley—and Not Just for Tulips

While the Netherlands has established itself as the place to see tulips each spring, you don’t have to cross the Atlantic to see these bright blooming buds. Just an hour north of Seattle, Washington, you’ll find the tiny town of Mount Vernon and the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, the largest tulip festival in the United States.

Each spring, Mount Vernon’s acres of greenery transform into rows of brightly hued red, yellow, orange, purple, white, and pink blossoms. With the snow-capped Cascade Mountain peaks in the background, it’s picture-perfect. Wander along the (designated) flower lined paths, snap a few hundred pictures for your camera roll, and purchase an eye-catching tulip bouquet to take the floral magic home with you.

There are four different Mount Vernon tulip farms that open to the public for this annual festival: Tulip Valley Farms, Garden Rosalyn, Tulip Town, and Roozengaarde. While each of these four has a little something different to offer, the latter is widely regarded as the best of the bunch, given its 50 acres of blooms and 200 varieties of tulips (and daffodils).

This year, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs from April 1 to April 30. That said, it’s best to follow your specific tulip field of choice’s social media pages for updates on the prime time to see these springtime blooms. After all, the timing is in Mother Nature’s hands!