The Best Road Trips to Get You Out of the Seattle Heat This Summer

Hood River

Distance from Seattle: 228 miles; 3.5 hour drive

The fact that this tiny community on the banks of the mighty Columbia is one of the best small beer towns in the country should be enough to get you into your car, and then onto a bar stool at Full Sail, or Big Horse Brew Pub. But it's also surrounded by the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, which means it's surrounded by waterfalls like the famed Multnomah Falls (which you should see), hiking trails (which will help you work off all that beer), and places to go kiteboarding (which you should attempt to do). And if that's not enough for you, Portland's only an hour away. And if you can't find something fun to do there this summer, you're clearly not trying hard enough.