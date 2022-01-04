What We’re Looking Forward to in Seattle in 2022

2021 wasn’t exactly the year we thought it was going to be, but regardless of whether or not you had an enjoyable time, all good (and bad) things must come to an end. Luckily, 2022 brings with it plenty of things to look forward to, including a slew of new restaurant and bar openings/expansions, the long-awaited completion of the West Seattle bridge construction project, and the return of celebratory events across the state. Ahead, here’s what to look forward to in Seattle in 2022—the good, the great, and the supremely tasty.

A new home for West of Chicago Pizza Company West of Chicago Pizza Company is getting a serious upgrade to its currently tiny operation (aka, the pickup window at KBM Seattle Commissary Kitchen) to a full blown brick and mortar restaurant in the Alaska Junction neighborhood of West Seattle. Expect more of the same deep dish deliciousness, but this time there’ll also be 75 (yes, 75) seats to choose from when dining in in 2022.

Lunar New Year at Chateau St. Michelle The Year of the Tiger is upon us, and to celebrate its arrival, Washington’s oldest winery is hosting a series of events in January and February. Mark your calendars for a two-month long pop-up dim sum and wine “experience” (January 2 - February 28), a Lunar New Year Feast (January 29), and a Lantern Festival (February 12).

Juice Club’s first-ever brick and mortar, Otherworld Wine Bar Natty wine lovers who have been following the rise of Juice Club: this one’s for you. After many successful pop-ups and booze deliveries, the crew behind the club is opening its first brick and mortar bar in Capitol Hill, in the same building that once housed Electric Tea Garden and Artificial Limb Co. So far, Otherworld Wine Bar’s internet presence doesn’t extend any further than this Instagram profile, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for updates and an opening date in 2022.

Photo courtesy of Il Corvo

The resurrection of Il Corvo—in Eastern Washington If you’re still mourning the loss of famed Pioneer Square pasta joint Il Corvo, get ready to plan your first road trip of 2022. Chef Mike Easton is bringing back the idea (however, this time it also includes a bar) to Waitsburg, Washington, which is about a four and a half hour drive from the city. It also has a new name: Vaccipiano, an Italian phrase meaning “take it easy,” and perhaps a good motto to adopt in the new year.

A new collab between Chuck’s Hop Shop and Muri’s Third Place Books has had an empty restaurant space in its Seward Park location for the majority of the pandemic, and now a dream duo is ready to fill the void. Chuck’s Hop Shop owner Chuck Shin, alongside Zylberschtein’s owner Josh Grunig, will collaboratively open the new space, which will be serving up both beer (duh) and kosher food (Muri’s is named after Grunig’s grandmother, and is essentially a sister restaurant to Zylberschtein’s).

Photo courtesy of Field to Table

The return of Field to Table If you missed Field to Table’s short run at Lumen Field last June, you’re in luck: The series is coming back for round two. A chef/menu lineup has yet to be announced, but judging by last year’s all-star cast (Kristi Brown of Communion, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Quinton Stewart of Ben Paris), we’re in for a serious treat.

The debut of Fairmont Olympic Hotel’s new 'culinary flagship' Perhaps you’ve noticed that the historic Fairmont Olympic Hotel’s restaurant, The Georgian, has been closed for renovation in 2021. In 2022, get ready for its comeback: an all-new “culinary flagship” will debut sometime early in the New Year (exact date to be announced), and we’re betting it’ll be just as bougie, dignified, and delectable as its predecessor. The reopening of the West Seattle Bridge It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The West Seattle Bridge is finally opening in mid-2022, and after almost two years of waiting, you’ll finally be able to simply drive to Alki Beach, for example, without going all the way around or taking the ferry.