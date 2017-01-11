Underrated Washington Towns You Need to Visit Before Summer Ends

La Conner

Distance from Seattle: 66 miles

La Conner has an utterly captivating location perched alongside the Swinomish Channel, and a quaint waterfront strip packed with a surprising number of enticing spots to eat and drink. There's also a solid brewery, winery, excellent seafood options (obviously), and even an ice cream tower(!). Plus there are more antique/curiosity shops than any town of 900 has any right to have. Pro move: after a day walking into almost every place along La Conner's 1st St, spend a night in one of the 12 rooms at the historic Hotel Planter, and save the drive home for morning.

Westport

Distance from Seattle: 129 miles

Across the bay (but thankfully over an hour's drive away) from Washington's most popular seaside destination, Ocean Shores, this surfing mecca (not joking!) attracts a more relaxed, slightly less family-friendly crowd than the town across the water... because who wants to take the kids surfing, or digging for razor clams, or on a visit to the Maritime Museum, or the town's historic lighthouse!? Sarcasm aside, Westport's got it all. Plus, you can stop by Kurt Cobain's childhood home in nearby Aberdeen -- or one of America's most out-of-the-way bars -- on your drive home.