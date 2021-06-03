Compared to nearby New England states like Massachusetts and Vermont, New Hampshire was a bit slower to progress its LGBTQ-friendly politics. In Manchester, the state’s most populous city, June wasn’t recognized as Pride Month until 2018, and the first Queen City Pride Block Party didn’t occur until 2019. The resounding success of the festival paved the way for Queen City Pride to form as an organization, which has been conducting activities, meetings, and events throughout the year ever since. This year, the

is back, taking place June 19 at Arms Park from 12-6 pm, providing a safe and joyous space for all New Hampshire queens — and kweens. The free-to-attend event is designed for all ages, featuring wholesome drag performances, music, cocktails, beer, and food.