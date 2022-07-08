Sober Date Ideas That Are Way More Fun Than Grabbing a Drink

“How about we grab a drink” is the first date idea no sober person wants to hear. Maybe you’re just taking a break, maybe you’re fully abstaining, but no matter your reasons, there are much more exciting options out there for those willing to shake things up (other than cocktails). Plus, with clearer conversations and better opportunities to connect, sober dating can actually be a joy. Bumble even lets you indicate whether you drink or not, which can be helpful when looking for matches with the same preference. With that in mind, try out these sober date ideas for a more interesting evening (or afternoon) the next time you're meeting up with a new Bumble match.

Go roller skating

For those of us whose ideal rom-com takes place in 1979, roller skating nights are the throwback date we’re looking for. Dance to disco, make a fool of yourself when you slip up, and work up a light sweat while you improve your balance: what’s not to like? When your date’s tastes skew a bit edgier, a roller derby night might be the way to go. It’s basically full-contact skating, with a raucous energy that’s still normally very accommodating to sober fans. Either way you go, skating rinks are an easy way to get clean fun while picking up a skill you didn’t know you needed.

Visit a botanical garden

Botanical gardens are the grown-up, fancy versions of your standard city parks. But with fewer crowds, even more lush ecosystems, and the ability to learn a thing or two about nature while you’re walking around, it’s one of the best places to get to know someone. Many cities host jazz nights or other concerts in their botanical gardens, making them a worthwhile destination for both daytime and nighttime get-togethers. (Bumble is covering the first 150 users who RSVP yes to that concert series at the Denver Botanic Gardens, too!) If your date is a true plant nerd, schedule the date for when they’re running classes or tours of seasonal highlights, so they can geek out over the plants in bloom and get the full info on what’s growing.

Volunteer for a good cause

Acts of service bring us all closer together, and Bumble IRL is partnering with Visit.com to host volunteering events in several cities this summer to help you connect with matches and give back to your community. (Events are posted regularly, so check back soon to see what new options have been announced.) Wherever you live, keep an eye out for opportunities like park cleanups, walking shelter dogs, or reading to kids at the local library for some seriously wholesome date ideas. You'll have done some good work you can both feel positive about, and you might even figure out their love language in the process.

Take in some art

Get some cultural enrichment in while you flirt by meeting at a museum. Picking up a bit of knowledge is always a good idea, and you can impress your date by reciting information that you read off a placard 30 seconds ago. If you're especially an art aficionado, make sure to throw an interest badge on your Bumble profile to signal to other art-lovers that you're open to touring galleries.

Get your sweat on

If you want to be bold on a date, go bold. Signing up for a fitness class is an incredible way to get to know your partner: Are they going to complain every step of the way, or are they game for pushing their limits? Here's where those Bumble badges come in: seeing "Fitness" as an interest in someone's profile means they're up for some flirtatious competition. Putting yourselves in a situation that’s challenging is half the fun, so embrace the oh-so-sexy sweat patches and water breaks. Afterwards, you can commiserate on your “favorite” parts. As an added bonus, it’s now easier than ever to get your workout in while on a date: Bumble IRL is hosting singles SoulCycle events across the country, so you can mingle while you tone.

Pitch a picnic

It’s time to get creative. The perfect picnic is a finely balanced mix of the right foods, drinks, setting, and atmosphere. To really impress, bring in some homemade snacks to enjoy — nothing is hotter than well-packed tupperware. Then it’s up to you to set the vibe: music or no music? Stay in one place, or explore different areas of the park? If you keep the date going long enough (and you’ve picked the right setting), then it’s an easy transition into one of the most romantic date activities: stargazing.

Show off at trivia night

Ok, so most trivia nights are held at bars. If that doesn’t bother you, then great! (This can also make things easier if one of you is staying sober and the other would prefer to drink.) However, trivia nights can also be hosted at comedy clubs, theaters, and other venues that don’t mind if you’re just there to show off your knowledge. Trivia can also be a great double-date, so you can all sync up your skills as a group.