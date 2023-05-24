Take a Never-Dark Summer Road Trip Through Alaska

Visitors who venture up to Alaska from the lower 48 (that’s what Alaskans call the continental US) may think the primary mode of travel for an Alaskan vacation is by cruise ship. But that’s not necessarily true — road tripping can be the best way to see some of the state’s unforgettable sites at your own pace and on your own schedule, with an itinerary that’s totally doable in a week.

Visit from June through early September, when the sun barely (if ever) sets, so you’re cruising down the open road during after-dinner daylight and will never run out of time to sightsee. Better yet, the roads on this route are well maintained (you don’t need a fancy or especially rugged car to drive out here), gas is cheap (for better or worse, you’re close to the source), and you may even witness some epic moose crossings as you navigate your way through Alaska. Note that cell service isn’t reliable, so you’ll want downloaded or printed maps on hand (retro!), plus some music or podcasts saved to your device.

This Alaskan road trip itinerary winds from Anchorage to Denali National Park to the beaches of Homer. The schedule can be flexible to extend your visits at any stop, but as mapped, this is plenty of time to see and enjoy it all.

QUICK FACTS

Length of trip: 8 days

Hours of daylight on the summer solstice: 22 hours

Population of smallest town visited: 50