The 10 Most Iconic Bathrooms in Miami

Bathrooms and powder rooms are currently having a renaissance in Miami. What was once an afterthought has now become a coveted, stylish space for selfies, clandestine gossip seshes, and other (potentially illicit) activities. Among the unique options available in the city include bathrooms lit solely by neon lights, commodes with stunning seaside views, and innovative lavatories powered by futuristic tech. Of course, none of those bathrooms are as iconic as one of the city's most famous and most ruthless former residents: Griselda Blanco. Netflix's new series Griselda, inspired by the real-life "Godmother", stars Sofia Vergara as the savvy and ambitious businesswoman whose lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her build one of the most profitable and feared cartels in history. The series begins streaming on Netflix on January 25. While watching her merciless rule over Miami’s drug trade in Griselda, one might be tempted to wonder where this woman of substance would go to take the edge off. But were the series’ depiction of Griselda around Miami today, she’d have all sorts of glamorous, sexy, and downright cool options for places to do her business. Whether taking a “meeting” on a moving train or enjoying the soothing sounds of the ocean while speculating on her next ruthless move, Griselda would find Miami’s bathrooms to be attractions unto themselves. Ready to explore Miami Griselda-style? Here’s a look at ten iconic bathrooms in Miami worthy of the Godmother, from ocean piers to hotel rooftops.

Chotto Matte The bathrooms at Chotto Matte aren’t so much places to relieve yourself, but a club within a restaurant: Step into the neon graffiti-lined hallway and you’ll think you’ve somehow discovered some secret party den, where beautiful people line up in pairs to take their turn inside one of the private rooms. The bathrooms themselves are blacked-out escapes, and you’ll wash your hands under the eerie glow of the few neon lights hanging over the sinks. Traditional restroom activities seem almost a waste of time, as the thumping music and lights turn each stall into its own little party.

A famous action hero resides in one of Sexy Fish's powder rooms.

Sexy Fish If Miami has a restaurant whose décor in the bathrooms outshines the food on the table, it’s Sexy Fish. Sure, the fresh Asian-inspired seafood dishes are fantastic, but nothing is quite as memorable as saddling up to a urinal and thinking, “That guy next to me looks a lot like a famous action hero,” only to realize what you’re looking at is a wax statue of a scuba-diving James Bond. He’s joined by an octopus whose tentacles stretch across the sinks. The women’s room is no less impressive, boasting a mermaid mosaic on the wall and sinks made to look like giant clamshells. Were Griselda to visit, she’d have a hard time picking which bathroom she’d want to take out a rival in.

The women's room at Sexy Fish boasts a colorful mermaid mosaic.

Sandbar at Newport Beachside Sometimes even a global icon like Griselda needs some time for quiet reflection. This bathroom, located on the Newport Pier, offers just such a place for contemplation, allowing you to gaze out at the endless blue abyss while using the bathroom. It’s a view you’d be lucky to see in any situation, let alone while using the bathroom. Such a meditative space also allows for a moment of quiet peace, a broader sense of the world, and —in Griselda’s case — perhaps some momentary remorse for any pain that might have been brought on her enemies. Or, more likely, thinking of new ways to get product in through the nearby Haulover inlet.

Inside the bathroom at Watr, the rooftop bar at 1 Hotel South Beach, you can see the Atlantic to the Everglades.

Watr at the 1 Hotel Nothing makes you feel quite like the queen of Miami like gazing at the city spread out before you from an elevated beachfront vantage point. (It feels especially regal when you’ve just gotten up off your porcelain throne.) That’s the experience at Watr, the rooftop bar and restaurant at the eco-swanky 1 Hotel South Beach. Slip out of the bar and into the bathroom, and you’re treated to an outdoor panorama stretching from the Atlantic to the Everglades — with the booming city skyline in between. The world truly is yours when you’re doing your business at Watr — just remember even Miami royalty needs to wash their hands.

The bathroom at Cubatón pays tribute to Miami royalty.

Cubatón Griselda may have ruled the 305, but the title of Mr. 305 (and Mr. Worldwide) still belongs squarely to one man. He’s as much a Miami icon as the Godmother herself, and the bathroom inside this South Beach Cuban sandwich shop pays appropriate tribute. Step inside the back restroom and you’ll be greeted with one of his many worldwide hits, and as you settle in and sit down you’ll find you’re locking eyes with him at every glance. Vintage album covers line the walls, alongside classic vinyls from his hit songs. And if sitting in a single stall alone has you instinctively looking to up your energy, the Cuban coffee at the counter does the trick with no risk of a federal indictment.

Mr. 305 is as much a Miami icon as the Godmother herself.

La Cocina Coctelería The best-known glitter and glam of Miami may lie in places like South Beach and Wynwood, but to experience the part of the city where the Godmother did her best work you’ll need to travel to Hialeah. Here, you’ll find an understated little cocktail bar done up in tributes to the city’s quirky personality. The bathrooms keep the theme going, and in the women’s room you’ll find a famous Spanish TV mystic glaring judgmentally from the stall door and surrounding wallpaper. Over on the men’s side, the urinal has a picture of Fidel Castro inside, which would've come in handy if Griselda needed some target practice.

New York and Chicago mob bosses once used Miami as their vacation home.

Black Market Griselda was one of Miami’s most ruthless characters of the 1980s. Almost equally as ruthless were the University of Miami Hurricanes, who tortured, beat, and humiliated the college football world for the better part of the decade. The décor at Black Market's downtown location calls to mind those glory days, with news clippings and ‘Canes memorabilia reminding patrons of past prestige. Head a few blocks over to the Bayside location, and you’ll find bathrooms filled with old-timey photos of Miami’s original gangsters, the New York and Chicago mob bosses who used the city as their vacation homes. (Though none of them could hold a candle to the true queen of Miami.)



This Wynwood bathroom features original artwork, alongside a looming comic icon.

Kush Generally, Miami bathrooms are no-judgment zones, where whatever the person in the next stall is doing is completely their business, no matter what it sounds like. The one exception might be the bathroom at this Wynwood burger and beer joint, where your fellow customers might not be judging you but Mr. Bean most certainly is. The awkward comic icon looms large in this powder room, glaring at anyone who dares come inside with a “What the hell are you doing?” expression and his hands on his hips. Will it make you think twice about whatever it is you came to the bathroom to do? Probably not. But it does add a not-so-subtle comedic backdrop.

The bathrooms on board the Brightline train are high-tech miracles.

Brightline train This is the one bathroom on the list not located at a bar or restaurant, but the Brightline train powder rooms are truly a high-tech miracle. If the series’ depiction of Griselda somehow ran into an enemy on a high-speed train to West Palm, her “associates” would likely have a word with him in a bathroom like this. The bathrooms use hand sensors to open the doors, meaning they could sneak in without leaving a fingerprint, and the large room offers plenty of space, with metal surfaces on the sinks and toilets that clean up remarkably easily. Once you’ve finished your business, you need only wave your hands at the sink to get them clean, then wave them again at the door to exit —making the entire process clean and virtually traceless.

The wallpaper at Boia De features swinging apes with booze and cigars.

Boia De This nineteen-seat Italian restaurant is tucked into a strip mall in Little Haiti. (In Griselda’s mind, the perfect type of place to meet for clandestine conversations.) Though it boasts a Michelin star, it has much more to offer beyond its (incredible) food. The single-stall bathroom is a sight to behold, with wallpaper featuring a clever collection of monkeys drinking vodka. Seriously: Step to the left of the wine racks and you’ll find yourself surrounded by entertaining cartoons of swinging apes with full bottles of booze, stopping to smoke cigars on branches in between swigs. It’s the last thing one expects to find when wandering in, but it adds a playful element to the dining experience.

The primate theme is continued into even the smallest details at Boia De.