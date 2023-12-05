The Best Places In the U.S. to Visit in January

Ski Santa Fe Ski Santa Fe

News flash: January is an excellent time to travel. You can save on off-season deals at many spots around the country, you’ll encounter fewer flocks of tourists vacationing for the winter holidays, and you’ll start your new year off on a memorable note. Still, zooming in on where exactly to go in these United States can be a bit dizzying. That’s why we did the research for you to present the ultimate itineraries for January 2024 group getaways. Reserve now, thank us from the slopes. (Or will you mix it up and do a California wine country getaway or St. Louis culinary and culture tour this year? Decisions, decisions.)

Ojo Spa

Santa Fe, New Mexico Snow bunnies, Ski Santa Fe is calling. More specifically, the seven ski lifts, 86 trails, and summit elevation of 12,075 feet would like to acquaint themselves with you and your crew. January means the holiday ski rush is gone (phew), and better yet, you don’t have to worry about good weather here considering Ski Santa Fe receives an average snowfall of 225 inches and has the capacity to make snow on 50% of the mountain. The city of Santa Fe is 16 miles away from the slopes, so when you’re ready for some cultural diversions head back to town where you can scope out spots like the Georgia O’Keefe Museum, Meow Wolf Santa Fe, the Museum of International Folk Art, and the Santa Fe Historic District with the New Mexico State Capital, Loretto Church, and more impressive architecture.

When bellies growl, grab dinner at Arroyo Vino where deciding between the crispy organic chicken confit “Coq au Vin” and seared marine diver scallops should have to be the toughest decision you make all day. Or, make a reservation for up to 10 at Paloma (larger parties should email info@palomasantafe.com) where the steak fajitas and sea bass veracruz are something to write home about. At Paloma, you’ll also want to save room for the churros and homemade sorbet and ice cream. Wherever you dine, split the bill without a headache, using Zelle® to pay back whoever put the balance on their card. Before your time in the Land of Enchantment wraps up, soak in a thermal outdoor pool or private soaking tub at Ojo Spa, a high desert sanctuary perched on 77 acres.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey R&R meets Rock’n’Roll retreat in AC? Don’t mind if we do at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Here, you can find R&R at the Rock Spa & Salon featuring 31 newly unveiled treatment rooms, a pool, and full-service salon. Toast the new year with gold-themed treatments such as the 24 Karat Gold facial or the Golden Pedi, or go for a massage to melt away your stress. Now, onto Rock’n’Roll. At the property, you can tour its sizable music memorabilia collection with some 82,000 pop music pieces running the gamut from Frank Sinatra’s Piano and Britney Spears’ boots to a 1963 Rolls-Royce Phantom V custom-built for Elvis Presley and Bruce Springsteen’s denim shirt. You can also enjoy some epic music performances this month, such as comedian Tom Segura, Charlie Wilson, or Ludacris with Juvenile all at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena; or an Elvis Presley or Donna Summer tribute show at the hotel’s Sound Waves venue (get the full entertainment lineup here). Of course, chances to have fun on the casino floor abound, too, with table games and slot machines. Hungry? Satiate your sweet tooth at Sugar Factory where the old-fashioned milkshakes and sundaes for two are not to be missed. Or, for a proper meal at one of the property’s assortment of sit-down restaurants like Il Mulino New York for Italian fare or Kuro for a Japanese feast.

Stay Healdsburg

Healdsburg, CA Oenophiles, this one's for you. Take a break from your reality with lovely days spent moseying around Healdsburg Plaza and its neighboring boutiques, galleries, and wine stores, touring and sipping your way through scenic vineyards, and even paying a visit to the rollicking Russian River for a hiking or biking excursion. Another compelling reason to visit in January? A new dinner series, TOWN (which stands for Traveling Off-Season for Wine Night) will host the Dinner of Dreams on January 25, taking place under a simulated night sky at Hotel Healdsburg with food from Dry Creek Kitchen and stellar local wines aplenty. If you don’t stay at Hotel Healdsburg, Montage Healdsburg, The Madrona, or Harmon Guest House, are other nearby options.

Clay Banks

Sullivan County, NY Northeast ski enthusiasts, take note: Monticello’s Holiday Mountain is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation to bring the ski area back to its late 1950s heyday. New ski runs, as well as a second chair lift operation, will be added for this year’s ski season and athletes can also look forward to widened trails and night lights for night skiing (a rarity in these parts). When the revamps are complete, the Catskills Mountain staple hopes to have 17 fully operational trails (six runs will be open this season) as well as 12 lanes of snow tubing.

Ready to retire for the day? Post up at The Arnold House in Livingston Manor, which currently offers a winter escape package with a $50 bar and restaurant credit to the Arnold Tavern, a robe, and access to the recently unveiled barrel sauna, and more. Make the Frostfire Lodge at Arnold House, your après-ski destination as you wrap your fingers around a hot toddy and watch a classic holiday movie on the big screen in this converted barn. Or, retreat to Hemlock Neversink, a sister property of the Arnold House in Neversink, that just opened to rave reviews this fall.

Carol Stegeman

Williamstown, MA Come January, you could also swap the Catskills for the Berkshires and head to Williamstown, a picturesque town in the Northern Berkshires region that has more than just scenic views. The central part of town is only 20 minutes from ski and snowboard mecca Jiminy Peak, and a half-hour away from Prospect Mountain, a cross country ski center in Woodford, Vermont. When you’re down cruising in the snow, head over to The Clark Art Institute, where on January 27, 2024, you can watch the live high-definition cinema simulcast of English director Carrie Cracknell’s debut at the Metropolitan opera with “The Met: Live in HD – Carmen.” For your lodging, The Williams Inn is the place to stay, a cozy reprieve from the cold and home to The Barn, where the dinner is delicious but the one-two punch of its French toast and New England clam chowder is even better.

Vail Resorts

Vail, Colorado Would it be a January round-up without a Colorado selection? We think not. And this wintertime, we’re all about Vail’s Ice Bar. At the top of Vail Mountain at Eagle’s Nest restaurant, you’ll find cinematic vistas, signature cocktails, music, and food in a throwback setting. The bar’s name and concept is inspired by the legendary après-ski of the 1960s when Vail pioneer Bill Whiteford is said to have built the original Vail ice bar by piling up snow and throwing a heck of a hangout. For some privacy with your crew, you can also chill in one of the four “Snow Bungalows” at the Igloo Village at the Eagle’s Nest Ice Bar. Beer connoisseurs? There’s something for you, too. Head to Two Elk’s Biergarten. There, you can enjoy a variety of beers on tap, washed down with bratwurst, pretzels, and other eats in a Bavarian-esque atmosphere. You’ve earned it after a long day of skiing or snowboarding. By the way, be sure to purchase the Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass to get the best alpine deals this ski season, especially since this year pass holders can take advantage of the new My Epic App’s hands-free lift tickets. The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail gets our vote for your accommodations.

Explore St. Louis

St. Louis, MO If you’re planning to travel to St. Louis on or before January 6, carve out a few hours to visit the Missouri Botanical Garden's Garden Glow event before it closes. Even if your schedule doesn't align with the holiday lights show, this Midwest city will delight and surprise you in ways you didn’t know, from its vibrant blues (run, don’t walk to BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups!) to chess scene. Fun fact: the World Chess Hall of Fame is in STL, and even if your knowledge of the game is limited to having binge-watched "The Queen’s Gambit", you’ll love its unique chess-themed art exhibits and posing in front of the world’s largest chess piece outside the venue. Oh, and its barbecue game is off the charts with spots like Salt and Smoke and Pappy’s Smokehouse ranking otherworldly on the ‘cue scale.

Taking place from January 6 to February 14, 2024, Soulard Mardi Gras is a veritable blast — which should be no surprise for the St. Louis neighborhood whose French name translates to "drunkard” — and this year, the second-largest Mardi Gras in the U.S.. Events range from the 12th Night opening ceremony and procession on January 6 to a Cajun cook-off on January 27. Or, channel that winter wonderland spirit in a bit more low-key manner with a twirl on the ice skating rink at the Loading Dock Bar & Grill followed by s’mores. Splurge with a stay at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis (the spa is as dreamy as the property’s views of the Gateway Arch, to which you should definitely pay a visit). And regardless of when you travel here, make it your mission to not skip town without indulging in gooey butter cake. Preferably, a slice of both the original and also the peanut butter, from Russell’s on Macklind.