The Best Places to Visit in LA to Get a Taste for the City
LA can seem huge and daunting, whether you’re visiting for the week or have lived here your whole life. Even locals discover new hidden gems from time to time, right? But there are some crucial elements to the city that you really need to check out to get a feel for the vibe. So to the visitors: once you’ve gotten the selfie in front of the Hollywood sign and your burritos, swing by these stops to get the full LA experience. And for the locals: give your biggest too-cool-for-this eyeroll and make sure that every one of these stops is checked off your list. Trust us, they’re just as fun as ever.
Griffith Observatory
It’s a landmark, it’s a park, it’s the best view of the city you’ll get until you start to meet famous famous people. If you want to get the full experience, hike up from the base of the mountain — you’ll get to see the parade of people making the same journey, plus their dogs. The actual observatory is almost underappreciated, with 60 exhibits on the cosmos, free telescopes to use, and a stacked calendar of events worth checking out.
The Container Yard
The Container Yard is a Downtown LA warehouse that exhibits street art, cultural events, and concerts, and it’s a great place to catch up on your artistic side. In the true spirit of city creatives, it’s hacked and welded together to create an airy space that’s equal parts billboard and junkyard. Sure, it’s a little commercial and a little kitschy, but, well, that’s LA for you. Embrace it!
Santa Monica Pier
Few spots are as iconic as the Santa Monica Pier, with it’s lit-up ferris wheel and throngs of visitors. Photo ops are pretty much endless, whether you want to pose in front of neon signs or take some action shots of the surfers shredding out on the water. Hop on a roller coaster, do some fishing, or take a selfie in front of the Route 66 sign — there are endless possibilities for fun here, making it one of the crucial stops in your LA tour. While you’re here, pop down to Venice Beach to check out the birthplace of modern skateboarding, or pump some iron at Muscle Beach.
Olvera Street
Located just across the street from Union Station is Olvera Street, a Mexican marketplace that just so happens to represent the oldest section of LA. Here’s where you can pay tribute to the city’s rich cultural heritage, pick up some handmade goods, and just appreciate the art. On Dia De Los Muertos, it’s the liveliest place in town — duh — but there are several other annual events held here that call for a visit.
DTLA Art Walk
Another place to soak up the LA art scene: in Downtown’s Art Walk. This loose hub of galleries, art spaces, and businesses (and many, many murals) is one of the best places for spotting the street art that was inspired by the city. Since it’s not a centralized place, it’s easy to come and go as you please to just get a sense for the area. Stop by to spot film crews shooting, painters working their magic, or just the crowds of curious onlookers. On top of the world-class art, it’s a peoplewatcher’s paradise.