The Best Places to Visit in LA to Get a Taste for the City

LA can seem huge and daunting, whether you’re visiting for the week or have lived here your whole life. Even locals discover new hidden gems from time to time, right? But there are some crucial elements to the city that you really need to check out to get a feel for the vibe. So to the visitors: once you’ve gotten the selfie in front of the Hollywood sign and your burritos, swing by these stops to get the full LA experience. And for the locals: give your biggest too-cool-for-this eyeroll and make sure that every one of these stops is checked off your list. Trust us, they’re just as fun as ever.

It’s a landmark, it’s a park, it’s the best view of the city you’ll get until you start to meet famous famous people. If you want to get the full experience, hike up from the base of the mountain — you’ll get to see the parade of people making the same journey, plus their dogs. The actual observatory is almost underappreciated, with 60 exhibits on the cosmos, free telescopes to use, and a stacked calendar of events worth checking out.

The Container Yard is a Downtown LA warehouse that exhibits street art, cultural events, and concerts, and it’s a great place to catch up on your artistic side. In the true spirit of city creatives, it’s hacked and welded together to create an airy space that’s equal parts billboard and junkyard. Sure, it’s a little commercial and a little kitschy, but, well, that’s LA for you. Embrace it!