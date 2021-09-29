The Best Places to Visit in Philadelphia to Get a Taste for the City
The City of Brotherly Love can sometimes be treated like the little brother of the East Coast, overshadowed by the glitz of NYC or the power of DC. But Philly has its own uniqueness, with historic architecture and iconic locations that tourists, in particular won’t want to miss. Locals who know the city like the back of their hand may roll their eyes at these spots, but some are worth checking out, even just to say that you’ve been there. Here are our picks for the best places to get a taste for Philly:
South Street
South Street is one of the best places in the city to catch the bustling-city vibes, with a tight collection of businesses, restaurants, and events. There are weekly farmer’s markets on Sundays, plus an ongoing series of gallery showings. It’s also one of the places where the cheesesteak originated, and home of one of our current contenders for best cheesesteak. Swing by, try it for yourself, and join the debate.
Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens
This labyrinthine mosaic museum is a psychedelic art exhibit that spans three whole city blocks. If you’ve never seen pictures of it, our rec: go without any expectations. You’ll be surprised and delighted by the winding paths of cut mirrors, tiles, and found dishes that give a mysterious sense of history. It’s a Philly treasure unlike anything else.
When you’re out exploring Philly, keep an eye out for secret fridges (okay, they’re brightly colored, so not-so-secret.) They come fully stocked with the new Coke Zero Sugar, free for you to sample. Grab a can and get a taste for the city and decide for yourself: is it the best Coke ever?
Philadelphia Art Museum
By law, you are required to run up the steps in front of the Philly art museum, blast some pump-up music, and throw your hands up in the air at the top. Iconic movie steps aside, the art museum is a world-class space, featuring work by Paul Cezanne, Henri Matisse, Charles Eames, and more. They have a rotating list of exhibits in addition to their substantial permanent collections, so check out their website for what’s coming up next.
Cherry Street Pier
Cherry Street Pier is a huge public space on the Delaware River waterfront, and it regularly transforms into, well, a lot of things. Built into the shell of a century-old pier, it reflects the history of the city while adapting to host different exhibitions. They also host local artists, nonprofits, and other crafters who can get access to their studio space. It’s an ideal spot to get a feel for the city’s art scene and catch some great waterfront views while you’re there.
LOVE Park
Ok, so its official name is John F Kennedy Plaza, but everyone calls it LOVE park for the, duh, giant LOVE sculpture in the center of it. The sculpture is iconic from Instagram alone, so be sure to stop by and get your own selfie with the signage. The rest of the park is also idyllic, with plenty of fountains, green space, and views of the architectural marvel that is city hall.