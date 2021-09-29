The Best Places to Visit in Philadelphia to Get a Taste for the City

The City of Brotherly Love can sometimes be treated like the little brother of the East Coast, overshadowed by the glitz of NYC or the power of DC. But Philly has its own uniqueness, with historic architecture and iconic locations that tourists, in particular won’t want to miss. Locals who know the city like the back of their hand may roll their eyes at these spots, but some are worth checking out, even just to say that you’ve been there. Here are our picks for the best places to get a taste for Philly:

South Street is one of the best places in the city to catch the bustling-city vibes, with a tight collection of businesses, restaurants, and events. There are weekly farmer’s markets on Sundays, plus an ongoing series of gallery showings. It’s also one of the places where the cheesesteak originated, and home of one of our current contenders for best cheesesteak. Swing by, try it for yourself, and join the debate.

This labyrinthine mosaic museum is a psychedelic art exhibit that spans three whole city blocks. If you’ve never seen pictures of it, our rec: go without any expectations. You’ll be surprised and delighted by the winding paths of cut mirrors, tiles, and found dishes that give a mysterious sense of history. It’s a Philly treasure unlike anything else.