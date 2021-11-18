The Nevada Destinations That Should be on Every Cannabis Enthusiast's Bucket List

EDITOR'S NOTE: Just like planning a vacation around dinner reservations or craft brew tours, cannabis enthusiasts are starting to make their travel plans with green in mind, too. That’s why we partnered with Just like planning a vacation around dinner reservations or craft brew tours, cannabis enthusiasts are starting to make their travel plans with green in mind, too. That’s why we partnered with Essence RISE , and Cookies on the Strip to present a few of our favorite destinations to visit in the legalized state of Nevada — whether you’re interested in taking in some truly unique outdoor sites or heading to the Vegas Strip.

Do you feel lucky? Nevada is known for its casinos and Old West spirit, but has staked a claim in recent years as an example of how to effectively integrate legalized cannabis into its business landscape. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. Most importantly, while anyone 21 and over can buy marijuana, public consumption isn't quite there yet. (For example, cannabis use is limited to private residences, so check your short-term rental’s policies before you light up.) Fortunately, Nevada's a big place with a wide range of experiences to discover, especially for cannabis enthusiasts. So get busy and cross the following destinations off your bucket list.

Boulder City There's no gambling in Boulder City, but that's not the only thing that makes it unusual for a Nevada community. It's the gateway to Hoover Dam, the largest reservoir in the United States and a popular destination for boating and kayaking. Boulder City itself is quiet, but full of charm, especially when visiting the shops, bars, and restaurants of the cozy downtown district. Hemenway Park has views of the lake and is frequently populated by bighorn sheep that come down from the mountains to nibble on the grass, too.

Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe straddles the border between Nevada and California. About 40 miles outside Reno, the largest alpine lake in North America makes the most of its high elevation with miles of pine trees and 15 ski resorts. North Lake Tahoe, specifically, is more residential, especially Incline Village, a famous getaway for the rich. Get a taste of the lifestyle by renting a bike and zipping down "Billionaire's Row," a stretch of Lakeshore Boulevard known for ultra-premium real estate. There are a handful of casinos in Crystal Bay as well, not to mention views of the deep bay that gave the town it's namesake, and you stroll from the state of Nevada into California along the waters.

Virginia City The wild west legacy of Nevada is best represented in Virginia City, which hasn't changed much since the gold and silver rush of the late 1800s. Walk the wood sidewalks and you'll see striking examples of Victorian architecture with saloons, shops, and restaurants. Dig into the city's history with more than 15 museums, one of three mine tours, and a ride on a heritage locomotive. A visit to Virginia City truly feels like a trip back in time. It's hard to believe it's only 20 miles outside Reno.

Advertisement SHUTTERSTOCK

Whether your travel plans involve taking in the sights of the Strip or slowing down in the mountains, Green Thumb Industries can help take the trip to new heights. This family of cannabis brands is focused on achieving the “gold standard” for green. Those 21 and older can hit up their Cookies on The Strip dispensary, located (you guessed it) right on the famous Strip, for a sampling of their offerings. Essence has three Vegas dispensaries throughout the city, too. Not in Vegas? RISE has locations in Carson City and Spanish Springs. We suggest Doctor Solomon's skincare topicals for a little extra pampering after a day hitting the slopes. For veteran enthusiasts, you can’t go wrong with vape pens and cartridges from RYTHM, which use full spectrum CO2 oil for a true plant experience.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

The Las Vegas Strip When most people think of Nevada, the image of the Las Vegas Strip is the first thing that comes to mind. The four-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard redefines what's possible in a vacation town. There are quick deals and free entertainment, but the Strip is also home to indulgent mega-casinos with a wide variety of luxury hotel suites, spas, and attractions — all surrounded by neon lights and marquees with towering video screens. Plus, there are several dispensaries throughout the city (and conveniently located right on the Strip) to explore too. Astronauts confirm Las Vegas is the brightest city seen from space. Fine-dining restaurants are dominated by the presence of celebrity chefs (even if they're not always in the kitchen) and buffets are everywhere. Dance until dawn at a nightclub or book a cabana by the pool at a dayclub. Half the fun is simply walking the Strip with iconic landmarks like the Bellagio fountains and High Roller observation wheel as your backdrop. Just remember to snap a photo in front of the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign.

Great Basin National Park Some of us enjoy the silence. Great Basin has a reputation as one of the least visited national parks in the United States. That makes it an incredible place to get lost in your thoughts, explore the dramatic limestone formations inside Lehman Caves, and soak in some incredible stargazing after dark. It's often like having the entire place to yourself. Hike among bristlecone pine trees to the Lexington Arch or Wheeler Peak, the second-tallest mountain in Nevada. Camp out overnight (or book a stay) in nearby Ely, a historic mining town with its fair share of historic structures and street art. Make a point to also visit the Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park, home to six 30-foot-tall ovens that were sometimes used as a hideout for stagecoach bandits. If that's not enough, Great Basin National Park is close to Osceola, a ghost town known for an especially creepy cemetery.

Downtown Las Vegas Ready to go old school? Downtown Las Vegas is where the city first found its mojo as a gambling destination and remains a popular tourist hub. Most of the action is on the Fremont Street Experience, a historic five-block stretch that's been transformed into a pedestrian mall with souvenir shops, zip lines, street performers, and casinos old and new. Vintage neon marquees are everywhere, including Vegas Vic, the iconic smoking cowboy. The kitsch of the Fremont Street Experience is balanced by the Fremont East neighborhood of bars and restaurants. However, the Arts District is the fastest-growing corner of Downtown, earning buzz for its antique shops, galleries, dining scene, and breweries. Expect to see a wide variety of street art throughout Downtown, ranging from eclectic sculptures to large-format murals. Even the long-shuttered motels have a certain charm.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK; DESIGN: KYRA THOMPSON

Valley of Fire State Park The vast desert landscapes of Nevada rarely look better than this. Valley of Fire has more than 40,000 acres of colorful sandstone formations; heavy on dramatic shades of red that often produce a "life on Mars" feel. The park was actually used as a filming location to simulate the Red Planet in the original Total Recall movie. Valley of Fire, the most visited state park in Nevada, is open from sunset to sundown — although campers have 24-hour access. Hikers love the deep colors of Rainbow Vista, the pale sandstone of the White Domes, and the petroglyphs (ancient stone carvings) near Atlatl Rock or Mouse's Tank. There's only one main road, the Valley of Fire Scenic Byway, which runs nearly 11 miles between the two park entrances.

Ruby Mountains Often described as the Alps of Nevada, the Ruby Mountains cover a terrain of 80 miles with dozens of lakes, lush vegetation, and powder-like snow that produces some of the best ski conditions in the state. While you can catch the highlights the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway, more adventurous visitors can hike to the summit of Ruby Dome, a peak that stretches more than 11,000 feet into the Northwestern Nevada sky. The trek passes by Lake Griswold, a popular spot to set up camp. The Ruby Mountains are near Elko, a city that mixes mountain charm with a legacy of Basque cuisine and culture, traditionally celebrated with a festival every July.

Laughlin Imagine a downsized version of Las Vegas with a river and you'll have a good idea of what Laughlin is all about. The casinos are smaller, but more accessible and affordable, and they sit on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. (In fact, you can travel from one casino to another with a short ride on a water taxi.) The river is also great for boating, jet skiing, and taking a sunset dinner cruise. The dining scene isn't fancy, but that's exactly why people come to Laughlin in the first place. The town is a perfect home base for exploring the great outdoors, including trails, a dry lake bed, and easy-to-spot petroglyphs in Grapevine Canyon. The surrounding desert is popular for off-roading. Take an ATV to Oatman, a historic mining town, where burros famously roam the streets and are fed alfalfa treats by tourists.

Mt. Charleston You don't see snow often in Las Vegas, but it's a common sight on the slopes of Mt. Charleston. The tallest peak in the Spring Mountains west of Sin City draws visitors throughout the winter for skiing, snowboarding, and sledding. The warmer months are better suited for hiking and camping. There are a few cabins and hotel rooms if you want to stay the night, but mostly it's an easy and accessible day trip for Las Vegans. Just being around the high elevation and acres of pine trees offers a welcome dose of fresh air and a refreshing change of pace from the harsh desert environment typically associated with Southern Nevada.

Rob Kachelriess has been writing about Las Vegas in Thrillist for more than eight years. His work has also appeared in Travel + Leisure, Trivago Magazine, Sophisticated Living, Modern Luxury, Leafly, Las Vegas Magazine, and other publications. Follow him on Twitter @rkachelriess.