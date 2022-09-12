The Traveling Food Lover’s Map to Jamaica

Woody’s is known for its atmosphere as much as anything else, but that doesn’t mean they can’t cook a mean burger. The general menu is that of a solid go-to snack bar, with what is possibly the best burger in Jamaica available for $2.50 and the veggie burgers also getting special acclaim. However, the true value of Woody’s comes from the familial atmosphere, thanks to the owners, Woody Cousins and his wife, Cherry. Don’t be surprised if the karaoke machine makes an appearance during your meal and reggae sing-alongs become the new afternoon agenda.