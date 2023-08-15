This Charming Midwest Destination is the Antidote to City Life

Galena, Illinois. | Galena Country Tourism. Galena, Illinois. | Galena Country Tourism.

Anyone who lives in a city needs a little break every now and then. Between the noise, close quarters, and general lack of green space, the ceaseless hustle and bustle can leave even the hardiest city-dwellers dreaming of a bucolic escape. (And for anyone parenting kids in the city, this goes double.) When conjuring up their dream getaway, most city-dwellers would probably include features like idyllic nature views, quaint architecture, and relaxed restaurants and shopping options. Galena Country is a excellent match to that dream escape. Located along the upper Mississippi River in northwest Illinois, the area includes the historic city of Galena, with its charming Main Street, along with numerous natural attractions like ski resorts and hiking trails. For those based in a Midwest city like Chicago, Des Moines, or Milwaukee, Galena is only a short road trip away — perfect for a weekend getaway meant for relaxing or a break from the kids. Read on for more on what to do and see in the area.

The Ulysses. S. Grant home. | Galena Country Tourism.

Feel transported back in time with historic attractions and activities The city of Galena has a long, storied history, much of which has been preserved to this day. The downtown is lined with quaint 19th-century brick buildings and historic locations abound throughout the area. The most visited attraction is the home of Ulysses S. Grant, who lived in the city along with many other Civil War generals. There are also numerous monuments and statues to visit in Galena’s Grant Park, including old Civil War cannons. (Visitors can also explore the city on a trolley tour, where a guide will share interesting historical facts along the way.) For anyone craving a more hands-on trip back in time, try some of Galena’s unique historical activities, like making a custom-scented candle or perfume at Galena’s Scent Workshop or dabbling in spoon carving at Galena Spoon Co. Working with locally-sourced wood, the spoon workshop teaches basic carving techniques using axes and knives. All participants leave with a homemade wooden spoon of their own.

Hoof It Goat Treks. | Galena Country Tourism.

Get your nature fix with plenty of outdoor adventures For city-dwellers looking for a pure escape into nature, the picturesque rolling hills of Galena Country offer several ways to unplug. For an only-in-Galena experience, try Hoof It Goat Treks. The treks offer an hour-long walk (suitable for all ages and abilities) through local woods and prairies, accompanied by friendly goats. (The treks may vary in length depending on how tired the goats get, and they love receiving treats along the way.) At Dittmar Farms, visitors can participate in several different activities, like antique tractor driving, hayrides, and fishing excursions. Galena Country also has an array of natural attractions to get lost in, like the Tapley Woods State Natural Area and the Galena River, which offer activities like kayaking, hiking, biking, and scenic views. (The area is also gorgeous year-round: it’s great for leaf-peeping in autumn, and in the winter, the nearby ski resort will make for a fun day on the slopes.)

Blaum Bros. distillery. | Blaum Bros. Distilling Co.