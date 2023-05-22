Swoop Around the Southern Coast of Lake Superior on This Road Trip That’s All About Adventure

Day 5: Copper Harbor to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Miles:189

Cue up a good podcast for the four-hour drive to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore where 40 miles of shoreline await. The options for an afternoon activity run the gamut: take a two-hour glass-bottom shipwreck tour (runs seven days a week), sea kayak along the lakeshore’s dunes and cliffs, or go for a hike. The standout gem in the area is the 10-mile Chapel Loop, which winds through a shady forest and past two waterfalls before joining the Lakeshore Trail for a four-mile section right along the cliff, which offers stunning views of the lake, Chapel Beach, and Chapel Rock. The adjacent million-acre Hiawatha National Forest offers camping and hiking, as well as some higher-octane adventure, like whitewater rafting on the Menominee River (two hours away), which has both flat water and rowdy Class IV rapids. Stay at the lakeside Sunset Motel in the tiny town of Munising or set up camp at one of Twelvemile Beach Campground’s 37 sites located on a bluff above the lake. Grab a slice at Pictured Rocks Pizza, which opens for the spring and summer every year.

If you have more time, it’s easy to spend an extra day or two in any of these locations (like by adding in some miles on Minnesota’s Superior Hiking Trail or the North Country National Scenic Trail). When you’re done, take a 7.5-hour cruise back to Minneapolis and drop off your trusty adventure mobile before heading home.