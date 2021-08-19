How To Go to an Amusement Park Again, According to Experts

With the summer in full swing and the holiday season looming over the horizon, families, couples, and thrill seekers alike are counting down the days until their next trip to an amusement park. And even though the average trip to a theme park mostly consists of waiting in line, we're all feeling exceedingly grateful for time with loved ones right about now.

Going to an amusement park yields unrivaled fun, plain and simple. (Is there anything like that first, harrowing drop on a roller coaster? We think not.) Yet just like everything else over the past year, amusement parks have been shaken up by the Covid-19 pandemic, and even now, as several parks across the country are welcoming visitors and tourists back onto their grounds, it's understandable if you have some remaining hesitations about visiting.

If you've got your sights set on a serious adrenaline rush, though, we're here to guide you through everything that you need to know before you visit an amusement park again. To give you the most helpful information, we reached out to professionals with experience in public health and amusement park operations. So thanks to insights from Dr. Brandi Campbell — an Atlanta-based microbiologist with a PhD in applied and environmental microbiology who currently evaluates public health and STEM education projects — and Dedra Brown-Harvey — the marketing and public relations manager for Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water — you’ll be ready to visit an amusement park in no time.

Keep your arms and legs inside the compartment, and please remain seated. The guide is about to begin.