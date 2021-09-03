Travel Blogger Christopher Mitchell Loves That Toronto Is Buzzing Again

This summer in Toronto is still a little different, but things are opening back up. There's a real buzz in the city again, which is wonderful to see. The wintertime here, it can be oppressive at times, and it feels like, in spring, we're sort of stretching our legs and getting back out there. In the summertime, it's full tilt, everyone is out there enjoying the city. I always kind of laugh that I don't really realize the population of Toronto until the summer comes because it feels so busy and full.

That's what I feel has been lacking during the pandemic. We haven't had sports in our city, which really creates a buzz. We haven't had music in our city, which also creates a buzz, especially since our concert venues are so great. Some artist will come to town, where you’ll feel like you're the only person who knows them, and you think, "I'm going to be one of 12 people there," and then you show up and there's a good hour-long line to get in. But I like that about Toronto, that they're very tuned into who's coming to the city. I'm just so excited to go back to any situation where I can stand in a room with other people and vibe off of each other.

Toronto in the late summertime lends itself really well to exploring certain neighborhoods. A neighborhood like Kensington Market, for example, which is known for its street performers — not necessarily in the way of, like, magicians, but more like someone who's just sitting with a guitar and they have a little crowd around them. I love to take a friend down for brunch in Kensington Market, and the streets are filled with people. You can hear music from five different places, and you can hear conversation everywhere. There's the smell of food cooking in the air, and there's just all kinds of things going on.

This time of year, it’s just tons of walking around and neighborhood exploration and cycling, too. You have to know where to go, but more and more rail trails here are becoming cycling routes. The Great Lakes Waterfront Trail is 3,600 kilometers long and it runs right down to the bottom of Toronto and extends into the US. One of the best things to do in the summertime is to rent a bike and just go all around the Toronto Islands. I don't think a lot of people know about them, but you just hop a 15-minute ferry ride across the Inner Harbour and the views of the city from the Islands are ridiculous. There is a kids' amusement park on the island and there are parks. It's a really cool way to spend the day.