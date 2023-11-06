8 Group Tours Across the US That Are Anything But Boring

scarlettphoen1x scarlettphoen1x

Group tours don’t always get the best rap. There's nothing cool about loads of bus time, cookie-cutter itineraries, and selfie stick-touting tourists aplenty. But what if we told you group tours can actually be the time of your life? With our curated list below, get ready for us to prove it. Worth noting: All the below tour companies have international itineraries too, but to keep things closer to home, we’ve stuck to trips in the grand ole US of A. Plus, you won’t have to worry about currency exchange, making sure your passport is up-to-date, and the major jet lag that can accompany overseas trips. Contiki Fun with Contiki, which bills itself as “the social travel company for travelers ages 18-35,” awaits. The outfitter hosts U.S. tours nationwide running the gamut from LA to the Bay, a 12-day trip with stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Lake Tahoe, and more to Southern Souls, an eight-day itinerary from Dallas/Fort Worth to Austin, San Antonio, Houston, and New Orleans. We also love the New York to Miami, a 10-day jaunt with stops in Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Orlando. Ideal for solo travelers who’d rather travel as part of a larger crew or groups of friends who’d like to outsource planning logistics, the brand also takes sustainability and animal welfare seriously. Have summers off from work or school or a heck of a lot of vacation days to use before they expire? Enlist in the new USA Road Trip itinerary which goes from Miami to LA in 23 days. Trip prices begin at $355 for three days.

Trafalgar You may have missed the boat for 2023, but we have our eyes on Autumn Colors, one of Trafalgar’s top itineraries, for 2024. On this leaf-scouting extravaganza, you’ll make stops in Burlington,VT, North Conway, NH, Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park, ME, and more in nine days. Other itineraries that have piqued our interest: exploring the deep south on the Journey Along the Civil Rights Trail; the PNW heavy hitters’ agenda that is the Scenic Seattle, Portland and Oregon Coast trip (the Columbia River Gorge views are unreal); and National Parks and Native Trails of the Dakotas, where you’ll interact with indigenous communities, break bread with them, and leave with a whole new perspective on our country’s native peoples. Tours start at $2,260 for five days. Note: These trips tend to be pretty mellow in terms of the outdoor adventure, so if you’re more into breaking a sweat on vacation, consider another one of our recs.

Tauck Operating in the American West, American Southwest, California, Michigan, New England, Mid-Atlantic, Southern U.S., Hawaii, and Alaska, Tauck has 98 years of experience under its belt to ensure your vacation is capital-A Amazing. For instance, there’s Wonderland: Yellowstone in Winter, co-designed by the award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns where you can expect to see some incredible wildlife up close and personal in the famed national park during low season. Or how about checking into historic lodges inside national parks on America’s Canyonlands, which covers The Grand Canyon, Zion National Park, and Bryce Canyon National Park, among other beatific locales. Rates start from $4,290 (per person, double-occupancy, plus airfare) for eight days/seven nights. If you’re booking for yourself and a friend or partner, have them reimburse you on Zelle® for fast, stress-free direct payment.

G Adventures On the Road Trippin' American West tour, not only will you scope out four National Parks, but you’ll also zoom along Route 66, laze by the pool in Palm Springs, and stargaze aplenty. G Adventures offers 36 trips in the U.S., with the majority of them in the West. Prices start at $854 per person for four days and are built around the brand’s “G for Good” social impact commitments, which include travel guidelines for children, wildlife, and Indigenous people. Travelers can also visit community-based projects like a delicious local food truck on their tour, and take advantage of the “Ripple Score” assessment which measures how many traveler dollars stay in the local economy. Another trip on our radar right now is Best of Utah and Arizona National Parks, where you’ll visit Bryce Canyon’s hoodoos, check out the Navajo Sandstone giants of Zion from below, and gaze at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon.

Adventure Life This tour company offers U.S. tours primarily in Alaska, but also features trips to Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, and California, as well as adventurous small-ship cruises in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Trips start at about $700 per person for a three-day tour and travelers can look forward to whitewater rafting, kayaking, hiking, camping (check the tour’s accommodations info to see if you’ll be roughing it in nature or staying at a lodge, or a mix), and basically spending a heck of a lot of time in the great outdoors. The six-day Kayak Alaska tour is worth adding to your travel list if you’ve been dreaming of the 49th state and love getting in the water. Or settle on the 14-day Ultimate Alaska if you have more time to spare and see Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, raft the Kennicott river, and kayak in Heather Bay, the access point to the Columbia Glacier. Worth noting: Private journeys and small group tours are both available so decide if you want to mingle with others or book a trip for just you and your nearest and dearest.

Natural Habitat Adventures U.S. tours start at $5,995 for six days and you can rest assured that the price tag ensures a small group size and an eco-conscious expedition. Natural Habitat Adventures specializes in off-the-beaten path destinations with standout domestic tours. We recommend the six-day Nat Hab's Alaska Bear Camp, where you’ll post up at a sustainable bush camp surrounded by the mountain ranges, glaciers, and volcanoes of Lake Clark National Park, and Yellowstone: Ultimate Wolf & Wildlife Safari, a seven-or eight-day trip where you’ll peep at elusive wolves in their natural habitat along with steaming geysers, bubbling mud pots, and ice-crusted trees.

Gondwana Ecotours Get away from it all starting at $3,995 for eight days with Gondwana Ecotours which currently operates three itineraries in Alaska and one in Louisiana (Cajun Country Adventures includes everything from time on the canoe spotting wildlife to time stuffing yourself at a Cajun seafood boil). For those seeking a summer escape to The Last Frontier, we’d point you towards the Glaciers & Grizzlies Adventure, a nine-day expedition with bear viewing, dog sledding on a glacier, and a chartered day cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park. Or, chase the Aurora Borealis on the Northern Lights Adventure, with standout moments like walking with reindeer and soaking up the magical properties of outdoor hot springs over the course of eight days.

Kensington Tours Choose from several itineraries to U.S. National Parks, all private and customized based on your interests and budget, starting at $5,635 for five days. Currently, we’ve got our eyes on Grand Canyon & Sedona: Epic Drive with standout experiences like hiking Sedona, kayaking on the Verde River, and a private guided day-tour of Grand Canyon going from Hermit's Rest to the Desert View Watchtower. You’ll also stand in awe of the magnificence of Oak Creek Canyon, a gorge with towering red rock cliffs and trees galore. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re clicking two heels and teleporting ourselves to this Wyoming Winter Escape. Note: Since these tours are private, the only “group” you’ll be traveling with is your own.