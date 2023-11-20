Dresden, Germany. | Shutterstock. Dresden, Germany. | Shutterstock.

Traveling with your whole family is a great way to make memories, but picking a destination that will appeal to everyone is no small ask. It means balancing the desires of children who’d rather play with animals, younger adults who want to scale every rock they see, and older adults who prefer a relaxing meal on the beach. And if you’re in a locale where hundreds of other families are trying to do the exact same thing, finding something for everyone gets even tougher. However, there are ways to make it easier. First, find an off-the-beaten-path destination that offers activities for everyone, minus the crowds. Second, use a credit card with a rewards program that helps simplify the whole process, like the United Quest℠ Card. The card offers benefits like two free checked bags (terms apply), up to 10,000 miles in award flight credits each year (terms apply), a $125 annual United purchase credit, and two miles per dollar spent on travel-related expenses like local transit and hotels. It can help save money for everyone in the family, and get you that much further to your next multi-generational getaway. Below, find six destination ideas that the whole family will agree on.

Saxony, Germany This area of Germany is a scenic sea of storybook castles and stunning villages. When in Saxony, base your family in Dresden, the region’s most famous city and an easy drive from the Berlin airport. The city was essentially leveled during World War II but it’s been restored to its old splendor, with new construction that blends seamlessly with the old: You can spend an entire day wandering and marveling at the rehabilitated architecture. By night, young adults can hop around bars in the city’s downtown, where college-aged students spill outside creating a street scene that’s just as exciting as everything that goes on inside. For a relaxing daytime excursion for older adults, take a cruise down the Elbe River, where you’ll flow through rock canyons and past historic villages. Later, the family can stop inside Saxon Switzerland National Park for some of the best hiking and rock climbing in the country, then enjoy a beer in the Biergarten atop the remains of Neurathen Castle. For something totally unique, spend a relaxing afternoon in Schmilka, a little logging town restored into a sustainable resort with its own brewery, bakery, and outdoor restaurant. While enjoying the town's food offerings, you'll earn two miles for every one dollar spent on dining with the United Quest℠ Card.

Wind River, Wyoming, United States Look slightly south of the popular town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to the Wind River region, which has all the wild animals, stunning landscapes, and western small-town charm of Jackson at a far more approachable price —and fewer crowds. The town of Dubois sits about 45 minutes from the Jackson Hole airport (and not far from Grand Teton and Yellowstone) and is home to the National Bighorn Sheep Center, where your family can pile in for a Jeep safari and come face to face with bison, sheep, elk, and other mountain fauna. Family members (or former service members) interested in military history can spend an entire day exploring the National Museum of Military Vehicles, where the rifle used to start the American Revolution leads off a tour of tanks, helicopters, and battlefield mock-ups. Intrepid adventurers in your group can break off and grapple their way through Sinks Canyon State Park, a red-rock stunner with some of the most challenging rock faces in the area and heated yurts to house your whole family. If you’ve got older relatives whose idea of a good time is an afternoon of nickel slots, the Wind River Hotel & Casino fits the bill. Meanwhile, the rest of the family can get an education in the local indigenous tribes at the onsite Northern Arapaho Culture Room. Mississippi Gulf Coast, United States Family trips to the northern Gulf of Mexico are nothing new, but they can leave younger family members a little bored if they’re not the type to spend all day on the beach. Not the case in Mississippi, where the stretch from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis has plenty of white sand, art, music, and even a little gambling. The casinos of Biloxi are the city’s biggest draw, but if you want to get out on the water you can also take shrimp boat tours from the marina, an adventure into the seafaring culture of the bayou. Just across the bridge in Ocean Springs you’ll find an artists’ town dripping in Southern charm that’s home to the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Stop for dinner at a restaurant with an awards-nominated chef before hitting the bars along Government Street for live music and smoky barbecue. The adventure continues in Pascagoula, where you can delve deep into the Mississippi swamp and meet the gators, raccoons, and wild hogs who call it home. If that’s a little too close to wildlife for little ones, take them to the Mississippi Aquarium where river otters, dolphins, and tropical fish await safely behind glass. Finally in Gulfport, board a boat and head out to Ship Island, a National Seashore with white sand and aquamarine waters.

Curaçao Family vacations to the Caribbean don’t need to be relegated to an all-inclusive where everyone meets up for dinner once a day. The colorful island of Curaçao, accessible via a flight to the island's main airport, has a little bit of everything, from old-fashioned beach lounging to the challenge of climbing the island’s highest peak. While on the island, stay at a sprawling resort, where those who want a more leisurely pace can enjoy themselves without leaving the property. People who want to explore need only head into the capital of Willemstad, a busting Dutch-inspired city filled with cafes, art galleries, and craft cocktail bars. It’s a little like Amsterdam with palm trees and turquoise waters. Those who get their thrills in nature will find them scaling Mount Christoffel, a 45-minute-ish trek to the top with a big payoff view. Once that challenge is realized, they can pop around the little coves on the island, finding hidden remote beaches like Playa Forti (where the brave can dive off a 40-foot cliff). Back in town, your family can end the day by taking a tour through Otrobanda, Willemstad’s mural-filled artists’ district. Bocas del Toro, Panama The lush beaches of Panama might seem a world away from the United States, but a flight to Panama City is only a few hours from most southern hubs, and is an easy regional connection or shuttle bus ride from the island paradise of Bocas del Toro. (With the United Quest℠ Card, you'll get up to a $100 statement credit for Global Entry, which can help you get through those airports faster.) Because it’s not as easy to reach as other Caribbean islands, crowds here are never huge, and adventure-seeking adults can explore its rainforests, pristine waters, and untouched wilderness without much intrusion. The local Afro-Caribbean culture remains strong in Bocas del Toro, and the more intrepid members of your group can immerse themselves in the Ngäbe-Buglé community and get an education in their ways of life. Older guests can enjoy time on the beach or sampling the fresh local seafood, as a general lack of chains or outside influence keeps the cuisine pretty true to its surroundings. Active family members can take a kayak tour through the thick mangroves off the island, or bring little ones along who’ll have fun paddling past a pod of curious dolphins. Scuba diving in Bocas del Toro is also some of the best in the Caribbean, as even the best dive sites rarely have another boat moored up. Because it’s not overly commercialized, Bocas del Toro is also delightfully wallet-friendly — even the luxe resorts can be affordable.

