7 Wineries to Visit in the Atlanta Area

Sure, sure, get your peaches out in Georgia. While you’re at it, nab some moonshine, too. But you’d be remiss to pay a visit to Atlanta without stopping by some of the top-rated wineries in North Georgia, about an hour away by car.

You’ll notice most of Georgia’s vineyards are clustered together, perched on undulating hills. That stark change in elevation is thanks to the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains—among other peaks. These wineries’ precipitous hillsides are some of the steepest viticultural areas among the eastern wine-growing states—and it’s hugely beneficial to producing great wine.

Atlanta’s heat and humidity are inhospitable for grapes, heightening the risk of plant disease, while way up atop Georgia's mountains can be too chilly for vines. The Goldilocks positioning in between provides the right amount of elevation. Exposed hills let the vines get sun-baked and drink from frequent deluges when storms roll through during the growing season. Cool temps at night preserve acidity in the grapes, and consistent gusts of wind keep bugs at bay. Moreover, the area’s unique red clay soil and slanted topography promote proper drainage by not letting the vines get saturated with rainfall.

Georgia’s best known for its native grape, the muscadine, a thicker-skinned varietal (less susceptible to oppressive heat and humidity, and more robust against disease). Old winemaking techniques involved dumping sugar into the wine during the process to balance out the grape’s bitterness, resulting in a saccharine product not dissimilar to a boozy juice box. Thankfully, more vintners are leaning into dry wines that adhere to French-making wine rules in which no sugar is added, letting the local terroir take center stage. The result? Georgian vineyards are producing premium wines that can hold their own against West Coast competitors.

It’s not just muscadine either. Native American and European-style grapes thrive here as well. Here are seven of the best wineries to visit in North Georgia, according to locals. With sweeping vistas and award-winning wines, it’ll be vineyards that keep Georgia on your mind.