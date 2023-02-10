Race Against the Clock at DC’s New Intense Escape Room

The challenge takes place in an expansive 10,300-square-foot venue in Ivy City with five tech-enabled gaming rooms that teams will have to work through as a unit. Each room is equipped with touch screens, motion cameras, lasers, and more, all designed to test your team’s ability to communicate, collaborate, and coordinate. In the fifth (and final) challenge, your team will have to disarm the paint bomb, or be disarmed (and covered with rainbow colored paint) yourselves. Frankly, though, it’s hard to tell if it’s more fun to beat the clock or have the clock beat you.

Before you assume that getting through all five rooms is child’s play, be warned: the venue says only 10% of teams manage to win on their first attempt.