Beach Road Trips We're Taking From DC Before Summer's Over

Stone Harbor, NJ

Distance from DC: 200 miles, 3.5 hour drive

In a nutshell: This laid-back, largely residential town on Seven Mile Island is ideal to avoid tourists.

What to do: While some new luxury resorts have popped up lately, we prefer the classic beachy rooms of the Lark Motel. With a pristine outdoor pool and grill on the rooftop deck, the Lark is only two blocks from the beach. For a glimpse of nature, head down to Stone Harbor Point, which is home to a great ocean beach, tidal marshlands, and some of the best birdwatching in the area... look out for herons and egrets. Spend your days relaxing on the sparsely populated beaches. If you visit in September, look out for the Nuns’ Beach Surf Contest, which is... exactly what it sounds like.