Maryland & Delaware Shore Towns, Ranked, So You Can Plan Your Summer

Come summertime, DC-area beachgoers are willing to brave long waits in traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in order to reach their favorite local shore town. There’s more than 50 miles of shoreline between Maryland and Delaware, and the experiences can range from a raucous party at Seacrets to the quiet solitude of the Delaware Bay. No two beach towns in this neck of the woods are quite the same, and they all offer their own upsides, from Old Bay vinegar fries to beach bars that make a perfect Orange Crush.

We rounded up our favorite spots that do a great job combining the essential summertime experiences of food, drink, sun, fun, and waves -- and ranked them on a scale of “great beach vacation destination,” to “truly fantastic beach vacation destination.”