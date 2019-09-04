Best Rooftop Bars in Baltimore

Baltimore’s scenic waterfront and beautiful centuries-old buildings make great eye candy for visitors and locals. It should come as no surprise then that many restaurants, bars, and hotels offer rooftops to drink in the views along with a Natty Boh or fancy cocktail. Ascend newer hotel rooftop bars, poolside bars, and beautiful balconies perfect for a date night or dinner with friends. Here are 14 Baltimore spots that take drinking to new heights.
LB Skybar at the Lord Baltimore Hotel
Downtown
The LB Skybar delivers views of the surrounding towers from the 19th floor of the Lord Baltimore Hotel. With ivy-covered walls and plants growing herbs, LB is your green oasis in the concrete jungle. Relax on one of the lounge chairs while enjoying $3 Natty Boh and $6 cocktail of the day during happy hour Tuesday through Friday.
The Bygone
Harbor East
Imagine the kind of Jazz Age speakeasy that F. Scott Fitzgerald might have frequented in his day, full of period details and accents, including gold-trimmed, black-and-white photos and velvet chairs. Enjoy classic cocktails and dishes like Dover sole and beef Wellington from the privileged perch of the 29th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, with views of the Inner Harbor, M&T Bank Stadium, and across the bay.
Topside
Mt. Vernon
The 15th floor of the Hotel Revival affords a panoramic view of the historic Mt. Vernon neighborhood, including the elegant 19th-century mansions and the original George Washington Monument. The bar and restaurant offers plenty of local beers, lump-filled crab cakes, and pan-seared scallops to entice locavore lovers.
The Chasseur New American Bar & Restaurant
Canton
This restaurant added a third floor two years ago, giving patrons a view of the waterfront neighborhood and even out to Fort McHenry. Garage doors open during the warmer months and close during the winter so you can enjoy the scenery year-round.
The Rooftop Pool at Merritt Clubs
Canton
With colorful lounge chairs, cabanas for rent, and a hot tub, this rooftop pool feels more like a resort -- if it wasn’t for the sweeping views of downtown in the distance and the surrounding neighborhoods nearby. Order craft brews, sandwiches, and salads from the bar. Non-members can purchase a $50 day pass ($25 if you go with a gym member) during the week. The pool stays open through the end of September.
Woody’s Cantina
Fells Point
Enjoy a wide selection of tacos and margaritas on this Fells Point rooftop deck, located above Irish bar Sláinte. A window seat affords a view of the cobblestone streets below and the Under Armour headquarters just across the water.
Splash Pool Bar and Grill
Harbor East
What better way to spend a summer day than relaxing on a chaise lounge at the Four Seasons by an aqua swimming pool overlooking the waterfront? Non-hotel guests can access the pool Monday-Thursday with a spa treatment valued at least $235 -- or if they rent a cabana.
Mt. Washington Tavern Sky Bar
Mt. Washington
Out-of-towners may not be familiar with this quaint, leafy neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore. Hitting the casual Mt. Washington Tavern is a good way to become acquainted. Head to the rooftop deck for a view of the surrounding village and choose from more than 80 varieties of local and national craft beers.
Café Gia
Little Italy
Decorated with colorful murals, the family-owned Sicilian restaurant serves hearty Sicilian fare that visitors can savor on its second-floor balcony. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a view of the charming and historic neighborhood.
Blue Hill Tavern
Brewers Hill
Outdoor drinking and dining enthusiasts have a couple of options at this modern restaurant. Kick back a few blue-cheese-stuffed dirty martinis on the second floor rear deck or enjoy a seafood dish on one of the balcony tables with a view of Baltimore’s iconic Natty Boh tower.
16 on the Park
Eager Park
The Johns Hopkins Medical Campus might be an unlikely place to find a rooftop bar, but the Residence Inn’s rooftop bar and restaurant offers the best view of East Baltimore. Eat crab cakes inside or drink your cocktails on the outdoor lounge on a nice day.
GDL Italian
Horseshoe Casino
Giada De Laurentiis serves her signature California-inspired Italian cuisine and cocktails named for movies produced by her grandfather, Dino De Laurentiis, on the second floor of the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. The colorful restaurant features bold colors and modern design inside and comfy lounge seats outside on the terrace, with views of M&T Bank Stadium.
Pure Wine Café
Ellicott City
Though historic core of 19th-century mill town Ellicott City was hit by two recent floods, many original businesses remain, including this local favorite wine bar whose patio overlooks historic Main Street. The wine list is organized by flavors: crisp, complex, balanced, and rich.
Budweiser Roof Deck
Camden Yards
If you’re headed to an O’s game, stop by the roof deck with a full-service bar and seats that overlook center field and downtown buildings on Eutaw Street. Expect fireworks many Friday nights and bands to play Saturday home games.
