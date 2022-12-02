The Most Dazzling Light Displays in DC This Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—and it’s also the most sparkly. The District dons its holiday finery and is literally twinkling in lights this December, so be sure to pencil in some time to see it in all its glory. To help get you in the holiday spirit, here are some well-loved light displays, iconic tree lightings, and unexpected holiday light installations both indoors and out to check out this month.

Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian National Zoo

ZooLights at the Smithsonian National Zoo Now through December 30

ZooLights, the annual holiday extravaganza at the National Zoo, has become a beloved tradition in DC. The lights add some magic to the zoo, transforming the grounds into a winter wonderland with thousands of environmentally friendly LED lights and glowing lanterns. While wandering through ZooLights is free, be sure to register in advance. In addition to a twinkly stroll, the experience also includes live musical performances, plus opportunities to do some holiday shopping or pick up scrumptious winter treats.

Enchant at Nationals Park Now through January 1

You don’t need to be a kid (or have a kid) to enjoy the family-friendly holiday pop-up, Enchant, which has once again taken over Nationals Park. The immersive sparkle-filled holiday experience features the world’s largest light maze, an ice rink, winter beverages, and a holiday market. After wandering through the space, get cozy with a winter meal at The District’s only Swiss restaurant, Stable, which has set up a fondue-focused outpost in the stadium’s Budweiser Brew House space.

City Center Now through January 1

If you don’t find yourself at City Center for holiday gifts, you should still make your way over to check out the shopping district’s holiday lights. The centerpiece is the 75-foot Christmas tree decked out in more than 150,000 lights. While in the neighborhood, stroll through the Downtown Holiday Market where you’ll find locally made products by 70 vendors, as well as six food stalls.

Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Lawn of the US Capitol Now through January 1

The US Capitol Christmas Tree is an iconic, must-see sight this holiday season. This year’s selection—a 78-foot Red Spruce tree—hails from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The tree represents an iconic species from southern Appalachia and its 14-day, multi-stop journey from the forest in North Carolina to the lawn at the Capitol Building serves as a vehicle to raise funds for a new nursery that will grow red spruce seedlings for reforestation efforts.

National Christmas Tree and Menorah at the White House Ellipse Now through January 1

The White House Ellipse is home to some of DC’s most iconic holiday lights: both the National Christmas Tree and the National Menorah. While tickets to attend the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony are long gone, you can still claim a spot for the lighting of the largest menorah in the world on December 18. Or you can head down to the president’s home any time this month to check out the displays on your own. Seasons Greenings at the US Botanic Garden Now through January 2

Nothing says the holidays quite like a train show, and luckily for us, the US Botanic Garden has an epic display. The garden is currently decked out in holiday garb with lights both inside the glass-domed conservatory and throughout the outdoor grounds and gardens. The model trains and miniature replicas of DC landmarks throughout the space are bonuses. Light Yard at The Yards Now through January 2

DC’s waterfront neighborhood is continuing its holiday tradition this year with the seventh annual “Light Yards” holiday light display. This year’s installation, “Swinging Bells,” features five, 13-foot-tall bells that sparkle and chime. The bells were designed by the Australian artist studio, Amigo & Amigo, and make for a nice photo op before heading to dinner nearby.

Spectacular Factory at Artechouse Now through January 8

If you need a break from the cold, head inside to see the holiday lights at Artechouse, a digital and experiential art space just south of the National Mall. “Spectacular Factory,” the space’s multi-sensory immersive exhibition, allows visitors to wander through brightly colored, massively decorated holiday art rooms full of candy canes, nutcrackers, and digitized gift boxes—all with a festive cocktail in hand.

Georgetown GLOW Now through January 22

The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is awash in lights this holiday season. Georgetown GLOW, an outdoor light and art experience and festival, features five glowing installations that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. While you’re in the neighborhood, check out Georgetown Park, which will transform into a holiday wonderland of multicolored lights and holiday decor including “Cloud Swing,” a whimsical display of suspended multicolored swings. Or stroll along Wisconsin Avenue, where dozens of businesses will illuminate their windows to compete for fun awards like “Most Creative Use of Lights” and “Most Georgetown.” Check them out and take note of your favorites in order to cast your vote for the contest.