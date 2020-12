Travel Holiday Destinations Near DC That Feel Like a Hallmark Movie Did somebody say holiday lights and hot chocolate?

Are you a big city professional looking for some small-town charm this holiday season? Like any made-for-TV movie, you can go in search of your own winter-time adventure that’s both safe and socially distanced this holiday season. Several quaint and historic towns in Maryland and Virginia cater to DC visitors in search of a warm cup of cocoa, holiday lights, and plenty of holiday cheer. Here are seven options to help get you in the mood this season.

Middelburg, Virginia Drive time from DC: 1 hour

This charming town in Virginia's hunt and wine country is typically known for its holiday parade featuring a parade of adorable hounds. While the parade is canceled this year, Middelburg is playing host to several holiday events and showcases that emphasize outdoor activities in a safe and distanced setting. The fun starts with a window decorating contest involving several shops and restaurants, as well as several holiday trees decorated in different styles and themes. For those looking to find their zen away from the rush of big city life, there's also a grassy labyrinth in town, plus socially distanced guided meditation and yoga classes at the nearby Salamander Resort. Each class emphasizes flexibility, stability, and strength, and afterward, participants can enjoy a warm winter cocktail or mocktail.

Baltimore, Maryland Drive time from DC: 1 hour

No holiday is complete without a visit to Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood for its Miracle on 34th Street light display. The 700 block of 34th Street is where you'll find an insane amount of lights and yard ornaments that are sure to fill you up on holiday cheer. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers ask that visitors wear a mask and adequately social distance as they enjoy the lights. Those looking to stay the night in Charm City can check-in at The Ivy Hotel in Baltimore's historic Mount Vernon neighborhood. This small-scale, 18-room hotel is the perfect place to distance, plus there are several outdoor options for eating, including at the bistro-style restaurant Magdalena . The Ivy is also getting into the holiday spirit with a special package that includes your choice of spiked hot chocolates or in-room afternoon tea service.

North East, Maryland Drive time from DC: 1 hour, 30 minutes

For a Main Street full of holiday fun, plus socially distanced shopping and outdoor equestrian adventures visit North East, Maryland. This holiday season this quaint town is playing host to a hot cocoa crawl . From December 14 to 24, several shops will keep their doors open and serve complimentary hot cocoa. Before you shop, stop for lunch at Port House Grill for one of the best crab cakes in Maryland. Then, walk along Main Street for sidewalk sales at Kathy's Corner Shop Cottage Chic , North East Chocolates, Maryland Recycled Creations, and The Silver Buckle —just a few of the many shops where you'll find local, artisan gifts. This town also has bragging rights to Santa's House, which is accepting letters at the mailbox out front until December 19. Finish the day off with a sunset stroll at North East Park, which sits at the head of the North East River.

