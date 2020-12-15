Holiday Destinations Near DC That Feel Like a Hallmark Movie

Are you a big city professional looking for some small-town charm this holiday season? Like any made-for-TV movie, you can go in search of your own winter-time adventure that’s both safe and socially distanced this holiday season.

Several quaint and historic towns in Maryland and Virginia cater to DC visitors in search of a warm cup of cocoa, holiday lights, and plenty of holiday cheer. Here are seven options to help get you in the mood this season.