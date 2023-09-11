Close Out the Summer with a Visit to This Crab-Crazed Maryland Island

When I moved to Washington, DC from Chicago last fall, I was routinely and passionately warned about the DMV’s notoriously sticky-hot and humid summers. “It’s bad,” they’d say, screwing up their faces with concern. “It’s a swamp. Don’t even try to fix your hair—the humidity will always win.” I heeded the advice, sure, but until May eased into June that following summer, I had no idea how truly terrible it could be—24 hours of air heavy like hot breath, where opening the front door feels like stepping into a sauna and no matter what you do, your legs will inevitably be covered in mosquito bites.

Thankfully for us Washingtonians, respite from the city’s unsolicited sweaty bear hug lies just a short drive away along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The quaint small towns curling into the Chesapeake Bay like beckoning fern leaves hold many getaways’ worth of fun in the (less unrelenting) sun, from breezy boat rides to waterfront restaurants where the blue crabs come stacked and the vodka-loaded Crushes will cure whatever ails you. Tilghman Island is one of these towns, the escape made even sweeter by its diminutive size, old-school fishing village looks, and relative isolation at the southwesterly tip of Talbot County. Once you pass Easton, the county seat and relative metropolis with some 16,000 residents, the remaining stretch along Route 33 instantly turns rural, broken up by the kinds of strollable communities that grace the pages of tourism brochures. And at the very end of that winding road sits a drawbridge—take it, and the wonders of Tilghman Island will be yours (at least for the weekend).