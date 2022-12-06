The Ultimate Guide to DC’s Holiday Markets and Pop-Ups

Like ice skating and sipping on hot chocolate, shopping at holiday markets is a ubiquitous part of the season. Theses markets and pop-ups are not just a place to explore local vendors and support artists in your backyard. They're a festive destination filled with light displays, Santa sightings, and plenty of holiday cheer. So when you’re ready to get in the holiday spirit and cross a few people off your holiday shopping list while you do it, head to these holiday markets and pop-ups in DC.

Four Seasons Holiday Market Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 19

Georgetown

This December, the front of the Four Seasons hotel will transform into a European-inspired Christmas market. The outdoor market will feature gifts and treats from local artisans and culinary vendors like Georgetown Paperie and Lifstyl Candle Co. A full lineup of live musical performances and a hot chocolate bar add to the fun—and to sweeten the deal a bit more, a percentage of each purchase is donated directly to Children’s National Hospital.

Downtown Holiday Market Now through December 23

Penn Quarter

The city’s much loved Downtown Holiday Market, located at 8th and F Streets NW, has been a fixture of the holidays in DC for nearly 20 years. The centrally located market showcases the products, pieces, and creations from more than 70 different vendors, plus food and beverages are available at half a dozen food stalls. Stop by to cover all your shopping needs and see musical acts at Market Stage while you’re at it. Eastern Market Now through December 24

Capitol Hill

Eastern Market is a fixture in Capitol Hill, popping up every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year. In December, however, the market adds some holiday sparkle with dozens of local artisans and retail vendors, tree stands, and holiday events. The festivities include a Santa Mailbox (December 1-22), a caroling marathon (December 17), and visits from Saint Nick himself (December 17 and 18). Just note: The market is closed on Mondays.

Union Market District Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 24

NoMa

Every weekend in December, head to the Union Market district for pop-up holiday markets. The area is already home to plenty of food options and local shops like Politics and Prose and Salt & Sundry, but additional pop-ups and shopping events this month make it a must-visit destination. From a pop-up in La Cosechafeaturing hand-made leather bags, silver jewelry, beautiful necklaces, portraits, and clothing to an outdoor Christmas tree market on Neal Place, there’s something for everyone each weekend.

Collective Design Studio Now through December 31

Georgetown

Collective Design Studio is putting a contemporary and stylish twist on the traditional holiday market this year. The all-in-one store will feature nearly two dozen local makers including Alexandria-based Tulusa, known for textiles and block-printed housewares; the jewelry and vintage leather peddler, Definition Studio; Charix Shoes; vintage wares and disco balls from Libby Living Colorfully; and more.