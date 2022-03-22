Spring in DC means just one thing: cherry blossoms. First planted in the capital in 1912 when the Mayor of Tokyo, Yukio Ozaki, gifted 3,000 Yoshino cherry trees to the city, the delicately blossoming trees are now synonymous with springtime in The District. While over a dozen cherry tree varieties grow throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia, the most commonly found is still the original Yoshino Cherry Tree with its iconic white and pink flowers and light almond scent. This year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival will mark 110 years since cherry trees were first gifted to Washington, DC, and the first festival in two years due to the ongoing pandemic. The festival, which is expected to draw upwards of 1.5 million people, runs from March 20 through April 17 and this year’s peak bloom (defined by when at least 70% of the Yoshino Cherry Trees are in bloom) is anticipated to be from March 22-25. While the blossoming trees draw in crowds by the millions, they are absolutely worth the hype and then some. The good news is that cherry blossom viewing doesn’t just mean a shoulder-to-shoulder shuffle with strangers around the Tidal Basin in DC (although that will always be one of our favorite spots to see the blooms). There are pockets of cherry trees in places that are off the beaten path as well. So whether you want the iconic view of trees in bloom around the monuments or want to discover a new spot to view the trees, here are the best places to see the cherry blossoms in full bloom this spring.

Tidal Basin National Mall

Nowhere in the DMV region is more closely associated with cherry blossoms than the Tidal Basin. And it’s for good reason: The Tidal Basin was the site of The District’s first cherry tree planting over a century ago. Today, the area is home to nearly 4,000 cherry trees (mostly of the Yoshino variety) that line the Basin’s path and spill out onto adjacent National Mall. A stroll around the Tidal Basin to the Thomas Jefferson Memorial is an obligatory DC spring walk, but keep going and extend your stroll to pass the Japanese Pagoda, Japanese Lantern, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. A walk here at the height of peak bloom is nothing short of iconic.

US National Arboretum Northeast

Tucked in on the far eastern edge of DC, the US Arboretum boasts 446 sprawling acres and nine and a half miles of roadways (both cars and bikes are allowed here). The Arboretum is home to several varieties of cherry trees, including three different hybrid varieties that were developed on site. Cherries aren’t the only flowering trees at the Arboretum; visitors this spring will be treated to dogwoods, magnolias, crab apple, and other flowering trees. Find your way among the blooms with the Arboretum’s free app which offers flowering tree guides and maps.

Stanton Park Capitol Hill

A far more understated place to see the cherries in their prime is Stanton Park in Capitol Hill. The four-acre park may be small, but its walkways are lined with blossoming cherry trees. The park is named for Abraham Lincoln's Secretary of War, Edwin Stanton, and has been a public park since the 1870s. Today, it’s popular with locals out for walks and picnics. While it draws more people when the trees are in full bloom, it’s a good place to admire the blooms while avoiding crowds.

Dumbarton Oaks Garden Georgetown

Dumbarton Oaks is an oasis in the city filled with blooms. The 53-acre property and private museum is located at the highest point in Georgetown. While you will need a ticket to go inside the home-turned-museum (tickets are free, but must be reserved ahead), the grounds are open to the public—and what grounds they are! Meticulously cultivated to feature flowering trees and plants throughout the year, there are several spots not to be missed, perhaps most notably, Cherry Hill, located on a remote slope of the gardens and awash in cherry trees. Don’t miss the Prunus Walk (for flowering plum trees) and Forsythia Dell, as well.



Hains Point Loop The Wharf

If you want to avoid tourists altogether, Haines Point Loop, the area at the southernmost end of East Potomac Park, is the perfect destination. Just over four miles, the loop is lined with cherry trees and offers views of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers, as well as DC’s Wharf. The park is accessible by foot or bike from the 14th Street Bridge and by car via Ohio Drive.

Congressional Cemetery Capitol Hill

The cherry trees at DC’s Congressional Cemetery are on a schedule of their own thanks to their unique varietals. The cemetery is home to both Okame Cherry Trees, which tend to bloom up to two weeks before the Yoshino cherries elsewhere in The District, and well as Kwansan Cherry Trees which can bloom up to two weeks after the Yoshinos. The Congressional Cemetery is one the city’s best kept secrets, and now a popular place for dog and their humans to enjoy the fresh air. Stroll through to catch a first or last glimpse of the city’s riot of spring color.



Meadowlark Botanical Gardens Vienna

The Meadowlark Botanical Gardens offers walking paths through 95 acres of gardens, woodlands, and a lake. The gardens (there are 30 of them!) are home to approximately 100 cherry trees. The trees here tend to reach peak bloom a few days after those at the Tidal Basin. Take them in while enjoying views of Fairfax County’s Piedmont Hills. Make sure to walk by the Gardens’ Korean Bell Garden and visit the restored 18th century log cabin.

George Washington Monument at Mount Vernon | Flickr/OscarPeteFan

Mount Vernon & the Mount Vernon Trail Old Town Alexandria

The 18-mile Mount Vernon Trail is an accessible biking and walking trail that runs from DC to Virginia. The scenic path leads you through waterfront and woods, past Old Town Alexandria, and eventually to George Washington’s Mount Vernon. You’ll find blooming cherries intermittently along the path.

Carlyle House Garden Old Town Alexandria

Any stroll through Alexandria’s Old Town during cherry blossom season will inevitably lead you past dozens of trees in bloom, but make sure to step into the Carlyle House Garden. This private house museum and gardens in Alexandria is popular for weddings and engagement photos, and for good reason: it’s flush with cherry trees.

Glenstone Potomac

Glenstone offers 300 acres of art, architecture, and gardens. Snagging a free, timed ticket here is nearly equivalent to an Olympic sport, but should you be so fortunate, make your way here at the first sign of the blossoms. In addition to its indoor museum, Glenstone offers walking paths that wind past sculptures, meadows, and forest.



Brookside Gardens Wheaton

Located in Maryland’s Montgomery Country, Brookside Gardens spans 50 acres of public gardens including an azalea garden (in bloom shortly after the cherry blossoms), rose garden, and a Japanese-style garden. Brookside is home to 26 cherry trees, a mix of Yoshino and the rarer weeping cherry. Notably, admission to Brookside Gardens is free.

Madeline Weinfield is a Thrillist contributor.