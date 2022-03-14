How to Travel More Meaningfully in 2022
These days, we need to make our vacations count. After all, who knows when we might have to deal with another travel restriction or closed-off country? With trips becoming more precious, it’s important to make them more meaningful. Where you find that meaning is up to you, but there are a lot of ways to connect more deeply with the places you’re visiting and the people hosting your stay. If you’re thinking about how to make tourism more positive for yourself and the world, consider these options in 2022:
Find connections to your heritage
With so many people taking an at-home DNA test in the past few years, many are making plans to visit the places their ancestors called home. So-called “DNA tourism” has been a trend for a few years now, as more Americans expand their knowledge of their family history and even meet newfound relatives. Instead of merely visiting a new location, you’re retracing your ancestry and, in turn, understanding yourself better.
Learn about your food
You’ve probably heard of a food-focused vacation — who doesn’t love to sample the local flavor? — but it might be time to get even more hands-on with your snacking. Taking a trip to farms, breweries, and the like can be a perfect way to learn about the food you love, or immerse yourself in the culinary culture of a country you visit. Wineries like Kendall Jackson offer beautiful scenery and an educational experience on the process, along with a farm-to-table approach to dining that will have you rediscovering the foods you took for granted.
Turn your tourism dollars into positive change
Tourism spending always helps someone, so it’s important to make sure it’s benefiting locals the most. This is where “ecotourism” comes from — making sure that your travel money is part of a beneficial cycle for the environment. It’s often easier than it sounds. If you’re interested in seeing elephants, for example, say no to the places that’ll have you riding an endangered species and instead choose a sanctuary or wildlife rehabilitation center. Spending your vacation in a national park is an example closer to home, as your entry fees help pay to maintain these natural spaces for years to come. Another factor to consider: local ownership. If you can skip out on the big chain resorts and instead go for smaller, locally-owned hotels and restaurants, you’ll keep more of your money in the community’s economy.
Connecting to what matters most makes everything more enjoyable, whether it’s travel, entertainment, or food. That’s why wineries like Kendall Jackson are committed to sustainability and land preservation. From ensuring that water is conserved to giving back to nonprofits, Kendall Jackson is working towards a future where community comes first.
Reconnect with nature
Getting out into the natural world is a breath of fresh air — literally — but did you know that it also has health benefits? Spending just 20 minutes out in nature can improve your concentration and strength, and boost your mood. There’s even a Japanese term, shinrin-yoku, meaning “forest bathing,” referring to the cleansing mental health that comes from being in the woods. If the benefits of getting outdoors can be felt in just a few minutes, imagine what a few days of camping can do for you.
Find new ways to help out
Volunteering while you’re on vacation is a key way to make sure you’re engaging with the communities you’re visiting, and making a positive impact. Basically everywhere in the world has volunteer opportunities for visitors and every tourist has a skill they can share to lend a hand. Whether you’re looking to help out understaffed medical clinics, teach, or assist in ecological restoration, there are volunteer programs for you. Even better, volunteer organizations can often subsidize your housing, food, or transportation costs, so it’s a win-win all around. Immersing yourself in groups that are making a positive difference will give your trip much more local connection.
Keep learning
There’s good evidence showing that picking up a new skill improves your memory. So one way to make your trip even more memorable is to see what you can learn while you’re away. Whether it’s rock climbing or surfing, developing a hobby gives you something to bring back home that’s not just a souvenir. The best skill of all? Picking up some of the local language. Even just a few months of prep on free language-learning apps will give you something to practice while you’re there, and you’ll connect much more deeply with your surrounding communities.