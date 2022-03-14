How to Travel More Meaningfully in 2022

These days, we need to make our vacations count. After all, who knows when we might have to deal with another travel restriction or closed-off country? With trips becoming more precious, it’s important to make them more meaningful. Where you find that meaning is up to you, but there are a lot of ways to connect more deeply with the places you’re visiting and the people hosting your stay. If you’re thinking about how to make tourism more positive for yourself and the world, consider these options in 2022:

Find connections to your heritage

With so many people taking an at-home DNA test in the past few years, many are making plans to visit the places their ancestors called home. So-called “DNA tourism” has been a trend for a few years now, as more Americans expand their knowledge of their family history and even meet newfound relatives. Instead of merely visiting a new location, you’re retracing your ancestry and, in turn, understanding yourself better.

Learn about your food

You’ve probably heard of a food-focused vacation — who doesn’t love to sample the local flavor? — but it might be time to get even more hands-on with your snacking. Taking a trip to farms, breweries, and the like can be a perfect way to learn about the food you love, or immerse yourself in the culinary culture of a country you visit. Wineries like Kendall Jackson offer beautiful scenery and an educational experience on the process, along with a farm-to-table approach to dining that will have you rediscovering the foods you took for granted.

Turn your tourism dollars into positive change

Tourism spending always helps someone, so it’s important to make sure it’s benefiting locals the most. This is where “ecotourism” comes from — making sure that your travel money is part of a beneficial cycle for the environment. It’s often easier than it sounds. If you’re interested in seeing elephants, for example, say no to the places that’ll have you riding an endangered species and instead choose a sanctuary or wildlife rehabilitation center. Spending your vacation in a national park is an example closer to home, as your entry fees help pay to maintain these natural spaces for years to come. Another factor to consider: local ownership. If you can skip out on the big chain resorts and instead go for smaller, locally-owned hotels and restaurants, you’ll keep more of your money in the community’s economy.