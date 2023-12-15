Polaris Adventures Polaris Adventures

Frequent travelers about to walk down the aisle might have a hard time deciding what to put on their wedding registry that will be practical for their ever-roaming lifestyle. And ditto for wedding guests scratching their heads on what to get a couple who most definitely will not be interested in a fancy vase or linens set. Thankfully, we’ve made it easy by compiling this selection of top gifts for travelers (for even more inspiration, check out this guide). With prices running from $7 to more than $1,000, there’s a solid range of budgets to choose from — for group gifts or big-ticket items you’re splitting with your partner, use Zelle® to split the cost with ease.

Enro

Enro Antimicrobial iPhone Case $50 News flash you might already known: Your phone is likely filthy. These new antibacterial cases help keep iPhones clean at home and on the road. These cases are said to eliminate 99 percent of bacteria, and have built-in UV protection as well as anti-yellowing and scratch-resistant technology. They're also tested to protect your phone from drops of up to four feet. Feeling generous? Throw in an Antimicrobial Screen Protector ($25) for each wanderer, too.

Free Your Tea

Free Your Tea Personalized Tea Gifts $84 Just because they’re away from home, that doesn't mean your pals have to miss out on the cozy ritual of a cup of tea. With the personalized gifting options from Free Your Tea, the recipient can curate their selection of teas based on their personal preferences. There’s something for iced tea lovers, herbal tea lovers, and virtually every kind of loose-leaf tea under the sun. Each cup delivers a taste of global tea culture, wherever they are in the world, and all deliveries come with drawstring tea bags to make tea time seamless. FYI: Bimonthly and quarterly tea subscription options are on offer as well.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Large Lagos Convertible Duffel $325 Ah, the eternal question: What luggage to put on your wedding registry? We’ve solved that with Dagne Dover’s new collection of travel carry-on bags. Our personal favorite among the bunch is this ingenious convertible duffel that you can tote around with a crossbody strap, short handles, or convert into a backpack. Plus, it's crafted from recycled materials, includes a handy laptop compartment, and comes with a detachable key leaf so you never lose your house or hotel keys on the road again. Choose from four colorways and easily split the cost with friends with Zelle® if multiple people are going in on the gift.

Technogym

Technogym Exercise Mat $120 Being an intrepid traveler can do a number on your fitness routine. That’s why we love the idea of registering for or giving loved ones something to help stay committed to their exercise plan on the road. While its on the pricier side, we’ve yet to try a fitness mat that’s better than this non-slip, durable Technogym option. The top layer made of nanorubber prevents sweat from penetrating the interior and the herringbone surface texture providing maximum grip. You might want to upgrade your own ratty old yoga mat while you’re at it.



OluKai

OluKai Travel Slippers From $100 Matching travel slippers? Don’t mind if we do. The recipients will love kicking off their sneakers and donning these comfy slippers on long travel days (or when walking around hotel rooms, because going barefoot on that floor gives us the ick). With styles available to please every taste (shearling lining, moccasin, leather, fleece, breathable cotton) and all made with durable materials, it’s time to jet-set in style.

francesca's

The Adventure Challenge Travel Edition $40 Oh, the places they will go! We love the idea of giving newlyweds this keepsake book that lets them scratch off 30 adventures to try on their voyages. Whether on their honeymoon or a quick weekend road trip, they’ll have a blast trying new things and recording their activities in this handsomely designed journal.

Courtesy Knopf

Wilderness Tales: Forty Stories of the North American Wild edited by Diana Fuss $15 Bookworms who love spelunking around the country will swoon for this collection of stories about the outdoors. In this ultimate armchair travel anthology, readers can pore over short stories by literary luminaries like Wallace Stegner, Annie Proulx, Ernest Hemingway, William Faulkner, L. Frank Baum, Margaret Atwood, Tommy Orange, T. C. Boyle, Nathaniel Hawthorne, and Ray Bradbury, to name but a few in this nearly 800-page tome.

Autio

Autio $36 for a one-year subscription For a thoughtful gift for road trippers, try this GPS-powered storytelling app co-founded by Kevin Costner. Thanks to the GPS integration, the app is linked to destinations throughout the U.S. so the user is presented with stories based on their geographic location. Each of the 10,000-plus stories is two-to-four minutes long and helps to provide sightseers with a nuanced perspective of the place they’re visiting. As a bonus, many of the tales are narrated by big names like Costner himself, John Lithgow, and Phil Jackson.

Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts Membership $99 a year RV campers will love this membership that offers unlimited access to this network of nearly 4,000 overnight accommodations across the country. Membership gives the lucky rovers access to one-of-a-kind overnight parking at spots that include boutique wineries, breweries, farms, and museums. Without camping fees, they can use the cash they save to say, buy a few rounds of beers at their brewery home-away-from-home or hire a professional photographer to snap a few shots of the lovebirds frolicking around their alpaca farm “hotel.”

Courtesy StubHub

Stubhub Gift Card From $25 For duos that love live entertainment, you can’t go wrong with a Stubhub gift card. Simply choose your desired card value and if you want email or text message delivery for the recipient and they’ll be able to see a sporting event, comedy show, or concert wherever their travels take them. Whether it’s a Los Angeles Lakers game on their California road trip or the Rolling Stones' 2024 arena tour, they’re sure to find an event they’ll love.

Ten Thousand Villages

Ten Thousand Villages Sheesham Travel Chess Set $35 Traveling is a blast. Flight delays or endless train rides, not so much. Help keep road warriors entertained with this handcrafted chess set. Designed for games on the go, the pegged pieces attach securely to the board, so they don’t need to fret about losing pieces. When they’re not traveling, the piece also makes a nice coffee table addition.

Polaris Adventures

Polaris Adventures Powersports Rentals From $447 for a three-month membership Surprise thrill seekers them with a wedding gift of their very own ATV, snowmobile, or slingshot rental via Polaris Adventures’ network of hundreds of local outfitters. On an upcoming voyage, they can look forward to an off-road, on-road, snow, or water experience from a special vehicle. FYI: Guided experience purchases from specific outfitters are also available.

Courtesy of Thousand Trails Campgrounds

The Thousand Trails Cabin Pass $1,695 for a one-year membership It’s a hefty price tag, but if you’re going in on a group gift for your favorite gallivanters, this pass gives members access to accommodations in natural settings across North America. Ten Thousand Trails currently has lodging options running the gamut from tiny homes and glamping yurts to inviting cabins and colorful lodges at 125 locations in coveted vacation markets. Guests can book up to seven nights in cottages with at least 14 nights at home (or alternative lodging) before packing up and heading to their next Ten Thousand Trails cabin.

HOVERAir

HoverAir x1 Self-Flying Camera $479 Frequent fliers and photography fiends tend to go hand-in-hand. Sweethearts will swoon for this lightweight flying camera that can take amazing pictures and video from a bird’s eye view. The drone takes off from the palm of your hand and flies in a steady, stable path to ensure you get quality footage from whatever cliffs, peaks, beach, or cityscape you find yourself at next. Plus, you can quickly download and share your photos and videos from the app as soon as your quadcopter touches down and you can safely grab your phone.

FabFitFun

FabFitFun Winter Men’s Edit Box $60 We know this is geared towards men, but it’s safe to say anyone will love this jam-packed gift box loaded with more than $150 worth of goodies. The set includes an insulated travel mug to keep drinks hot for up to three hours and an Eddie Bauer toiletry bag that will be their new go-to for travel along with hair pomade, a buffer brush infused with luxurious body wash scented with grapefruit, orange blossom and amber, and natural deodorant in eucalyptus and cedarwood. Just add a flickering fire pit and stargazing.

Xplorer Maps

Xplorer Maps Mapa Ceramic Coaster $7 Coasters aren’t just functional: They’re conversation starters. Pick a few illustrated map coasters out for the happy couple from an impressive range of including the Black Hills of South Dakota and Alaska’s Inside Passage. Next time they’re hosting, they’ll appreciate the chance to share stories about their epic travels to the coaster du jour, and you’ll be grateful not to leave a glass ring on their coffee table.

Courtesy of Olive & Cocoa

Olive & Cocoa Epic Runs Crate $124 The couple that sweats together, stays together. Right? For those who prefer to torch their calves with long runs, delight them with this thoughtful gift set from Olive Cocoa. It features Lonely Planet’s Epic Runs of the World book, trail mix, and a bath cube for recovery. The gift arrives attractively presented in a hand-crafted wood crate with a ribbon so you don’t need to stress about wrapping it up yourself.

The LapSnap

The LapSnap $150 The signature creation of this inclusive design company is a collapsible carry-all designed with and for wheelchair users. The LapSnap secures to their lap with a comfortable strap around their shoulders, waist, or wheelchair and helps empower individuals with disabilities to be more independent. Pockets to hold pens, sunglasses, phones, etc. are also included in the making of this waterproof polyester product with PVC backing and foam padding in the base.

Courtesy of Literie

Courtesy Oura

Oura Ring Gen3 From $299 Nomads likely already have a Fitbit or smartwatch to log their steps on all those hikes and city strolls they’re taking, but what about a smart ring? This top of the line option from Oura uses research-grade sensors to track heart rate, heart rate variability, personalized temperature, activity, and sleep monitoring — great for seeing how jet lag impacts you and tailoring your itinerary accordingly — in a stylish ring in several finishes. (The brushed titanium finish launched earlier this year is our new favorite.) Each day, users can check the intuitive and sleekly designed Oura App for readiness, sleep, and activity scores, and if they like, choose to integrate the app with Strava (a social network for athletes), Apple Health and Google Fit. There’s even a new daytime stress feature that logs how you’re feeling throughout the day. Another neat feature is the app’s meditation tracks that sync up to the ring’s biometrics data while you zen out so it can track your body’s response to a mindfulness practice.

Saatva

Saatva Weighted Silk Eye Mask $75 As newlyweds travel across time zones on their honeymoon or embark on adventures throughout their lives together, this weighted silk eye mask will be their new BFF. Resting comfortably on the face, the mask is filled with glass beads to create calming pressure around your peepers as you count sheep. They may be flying economy, but they’re sure to feel like they’re in first class with this mulberry silk enrobed mask.



Minted

Minted Minimalist Media Photo Art by Ashley Presutti Beasley From $40 Memorialize a couple’s relationship with customizable photo art from Minted, and they’ll smile every time they walk by the portrait in their home. Great for a snapshot from their honeymoon (once you get it from them) or a picture from a destination engagement, you can upload the photo of your choice along with listing the location, date, or any other text you want on the piece. Even better, pick from an assortment of classic and specialty frames from whitewashed herringbone to a walnut wood frame to blend in seamlessly with their aesthetic.

Halfday

Halfday The Sidecar Toiletry Kit $45 Every explorer needs a stellar dopp kit and this option from Halfday fits the bill. The compact pouch helps folks stay organized while traveling and thoughtful specs like elasticized mesh interior organizer pockets, a front zip pocket for small items, and a hanging loop make this one of the best designed toiletry bags we’ve encountered. Get one in each color (dark grey and deep blue) so the couple doesn’t have to fight over one bag.

NWM

NWM NTT Sonority Wireless On-Ear Speakers $178 When you’re in a new destination, you may want to listen to some tunes or blast your guilty-pleasure podcast (it is vacation, after all), but it’s also important to be alert to your surroundings. That’s why we love these wireless earbuds that allow you to hear your surroundings and people talking around you while enjoying your playlist or audiobook. Another cool thing? These speakers are great for self-guided tours you can listen to on various websites and apps or official museum audio tracks. P.S. For the lovers that always fit in their days at the gym or runs while they are away from home, the Sonority Wireless Open-Ear Speakers ($89) in the neckband style keep snugly in place and provide high-quality sound.