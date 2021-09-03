Fashion Blogger Arkeedah McCormick Loves Vibing at Atlanta’s Music Festivals

This fall, I’m most looking forward to the return of music festivals in Atlanta. I love live music, and even though I participated in the online stuff last year, it's just not the same. I can't hear the artists, I can't really vibe. Being out on the lawn and listening to one of your favorite artists, that just does something to me.

ONE Musicfest and Music Midtown are the two biggest ones that we have, and they're both coming back in person this year. So, everybody's pretty excited about that. ONE Musicfest is going to be at Centennial Olympic Park, where we had the Olympic festivities. So, it's right in the heart of the city, and it's a good time. That's one of my favorite festivals to go to. This year they have H.E.R., Lil Wayne, the Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, and Ty Dolla $ign. So, it's basically something for everybody.

They have food trucks, you can buy spirits and drinks while you're there, and it's just a good kickback. You bring your folding chairs, your blankets, and just set up at the stage. You can have your backpack and go bounce around to each stage, but I like to pick one stage and just plant myself there. I have my cooler and I chill out and just go with that lineup. But it's an eclectic lineup. Where else would you see Lil Wayne and the Isley Brothers performing in the same arena? It's the best of both worlds.

My go-to look for festivals is bohemian chic, something thin that can flow so I can be cool, because those festivals definitely are still hot in October and September. And flats are a must. Some people have the wedges, and I don't know how they do it. I’m usually wearing a maxi dress, some cute little sandals, and a fedora hat or maybe a straw hat. I also love my fanny packs now. I don't know what it is — I’ve gone back to my childhood. I used to wear fanny packs all the time growing up, and now I have a fanny pack on. A stylish one, though. I can put everything in there.