Food Influencer Nico Norena Loves Miami’s Eternal Summer and Its Global Cuisine

One thing I like to do in the fall, because of the temperature, is to go to South Pointe Park in South Beach. It’s kind of our mini Central Park, where you get a little bit of everything, including people juggling, meditating, enjoying picnics, or simply sipping a glass of wine and enjoying the sunset. You have the cruises that pass by every once in a while, too, so you can sit in the park in the little peninsula and look out and see all of these giant ships.

Rooftops at this time of year are fantastic. One that I love is Astra in the Wynwood area. It's got a very Mediterranean vibe, almost like Mykonos, where they have the lamps that kind of float around, and the gin and tonics just kind flow around the restaurant — everything's flowy. The music also reminds me of Mykonos, drum-based, kind of house-y. It's not as high up as some others, maybe on the fourth or fifth floor. But it's a very good atmosphere and the kitchen's awesome. It's like you get transported out of the city.

Halloween is also a huge deal in Miami. It's a great excuse to go out in a costume and have a good time. You can take a lot of different avenues to celebrate here. You can go to the big-name nightclubs and they all have Halloween parties, but you need a table reservation. Or if you have a smaller group, there's a lot of bar hopping options in the Brickell area and Wynwood. Then of course, the other way to do it is to rent a themed party bus, and hit different spots throughout the city all dressed up in Halloween costumes.

What I love about Miami has a lot to do with that atmosphere, and the culture. It's a very easy-going place — I mean, depending on who you ask and where you are. I like the eternal summer look and feel and the beach vibe. Staying in Miami for 13 years has a lot to do with the fact that I established my roots as an entrepreneur here. I started networking in the city and developing my company, The Succulent Bite, which does food-focused social media marketing. I decided to stay in a city that's growing and developing, where there is a lot of opportunity for me to learn and for the city to learn as well. It's a "grow together" mentality. So far, that's exactly the outcome I've seen.