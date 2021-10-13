Food Influencer Nico Norena Loves Miami’s Eternal Summer and Its Global Cuisine
“Because it's hot all the time, the thing that differentiates the changing of the seasons here are the different menus at restaurants.”
What I love the most about Miami's food scene is that it's eternally and exponentially growing. I remember when I moved here from Spain, we had the basics. We've always had top of the line restaurants, but now, you see more celebrity chefs opening up here in Miami. Major Food Group is opening up Sadelle's and they already opened up Carbone — concepts that are very popular in leaders such as New York. It's been very nice to see Miami develop as a culinary hub over the past few years.
There are a variety of cultures in Miami including Cuban, Mexican, Colombian, Venezuelan, Brazilian, and other Latin American cultures, and you see that cultural mix come through in some unique restaurants in the city. For example, Bakan, a Mexican restaurant located in the heart of Wynwood, transports you into Mexico via unique decor and traditional dishes such as aguachiles, escamoles (ant eggs), and flor de calabaza quesadillas. They also boast a spectacular bar with over 500 mezcal and tequila options. Cielito Artisan Pops is owned by Sindy Posso, a Colombian woman who brings the flavors of the country’s most traditional fruits into paletas (or ice cream pops). Some flavors include maracuyá (passion fruit), guanabana, and guayaba (guava).
Another example of this is local favorite Sanguich de Miami, a Cuban restaurant that serves award-winning sandwiches such as pan con lechon (shredded pork with mojo onions and garlic cilantro aioli) and croqueta preparada (Cuban bread filled with pork, ham, croquettes, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard). Touching on the Brazilian community, Boteco serves some of the most authentic and delicious feijoada (black bean stew with salted and smoked pork, spare ribs, and carne seca) in the city.
Because it's hot all the time in Miami, the thing that differentiates the changing of the seasons here are the different menus that start popping up at restaurants, and in the fall they’re very warm and earthy. For instance, Como Como marisqueria, a Mexican concept located in Miami Beach, is adding a special fall menu that will include dishes such as chiles en nogada, which is the signature dish of Mexican Independence Day and commemorates the colors of the “bandera.” They’ll also have chocolate fundido served with polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies), churros, homemade passion fruit marshmallows, and fresh seasonal fruits for dipping.
Travel isn’t just about getting a change of scenery, but changing the way we see the world. With The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card, a wealth of travel benefits are at your fingertips, like earning up to 17X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy® and 2X points on all other travel purchases. Learn more about how becoming a card member can help you take adventures that will broaden your horizons, deepen your understanding of other cultures, and make new places feel like home.
One thing I like to do in the fall, because of the temperature, is to go to South Pointe Park in South Beach. It’s kind of our mini Central Park, where you get a little bit of everything, including people juggling, meditating, enjoying picnics, or simply sipping a glass of wine and enjoying the sunset. You have the cruises that pass by every once in a while, too, so you can sit in the park in the little peninsula and look out and see all of these giant ships.
Rooftops at this time of year are fantastic. One that I love is Astra in the Wynwood area. It's got a very Mediterranean vibe, almost like Mykonos, where they have the lamps that kind of float around, and the gin and tonics just kind flow around the restaurant — everything's flowy. The music also reminds me of Mykonos, drum-based, kind of house-y. It's not as high up as some others, maybe on the fourth or fifth floor. But it's a very good atmosphere and the kitchen's awesome. It's like you get transported out of the city.
Halloween is also a huge deal in Miami. It's a great excuse to go out in a costume and have a good time. You can take a lot of different avenues to celebrate here. You can go to the big-name nightclubs and they all have Halloween parties, but you need a table reservation. Or if you have a smaller group, there's a lot of bar hopping options in the Brickell area and Wynwood. Then of course, the other way to do it is to rent a themed party bus, and hit different spots throughout the city all dressed up in Halloween costumes.
What I love about Miami has a lot to do with that atmosphere, and the culture. It's a very easy-going place — I mean, depending on who you ask and where you are. I like the eternal summer look and feel and the beach vibe. Staying in Miami for 13 years has a lot to do with the fact that I established my roots as an entrepreneur here. I started networking in the city and developing my company, The Succulent Bite, which does food-focused social media marketing. I decided to stay in a city that's growing and developing, where there is a lot of opportunity for me to learn and for the city to learn as well. It's a "grow together" mentality. So far, that's exactly the outcome I've seen.