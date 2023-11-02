Hot Springs National Park | Visit Hot Springs Hot Springs National Park | Visit Hot Springs

Make your next trip to America’s First Resort. What’s that, you ask? Why, Hot Springs, Arkansas, y’all. Never mind the fact that come April 8, 2024, Hot Springs will be one of the best places to see the eclipse (as in, total solar eclipse). Or that the town hosts the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade annually (next year, it takes place on Sunday, March 17, 2024 with former football star Emmitt Smith serving as Grand Marshal). Really, any time of year is a good time to visit a town as delightfully surprising as this one. Though it may be overlooked, this National Park gateway is ripe for a friends-takeover. Ahead, seven reasons to plan your trip. 1. Hot Springs National Park is so cool. Well, those natural water springs are actually quite hot given their average temperature of 143°. But visitors to the area will be amazed by this wellness hotspot (get it) frequented by everyone from MLB baseball players (Hot Springs is the original home of spring training, after all) to celebrities. The park comprises 47 mineral hot springs, pumping one million gallons of water daily, and you can drink or bathe in these purportedly healing waters at bathhouses and from fountains around town (once it cools down). The park features plenty of accessible terrain, including one gorgeous, level brick-paved stretch perched over downtown’s cityscape called the Grand Promenade. The more active set can venture into trails of various difficulties within the park, many of which provide a chance to spy on wildlife.



When you’ve logged your steps for the day, there’s also plenty to explore indoors at the bathhouses that make up Bathhouse Row in downtown Hot Springs or even soak in the mineral-rich water yourself. Fordyce Batthouse is well worth spending an hour or two wandering around as it currently serves as the park’s visitor center. There, you can browse the original bathhouse space and educational exhibits yourself or on a park ranger-led tour. We also recommend de-robing at Buckstaff Bathhouse, which was opened in 1912 with Roman Gothic-inspired architecture as a hub for water-seekers. (It’s the only operational traditional bathhouse of the original eight on Bath House Row.) Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t point you towards Superior Bathhouse, which peddles a different kind of wellness — or at least social community — as the only brewery on National Park grounds. Order a few beer tasting flights (mini servings of several beers) featuring suds brewed with thermal spring water (it’s the only known place that does this) and grub on the lively patio. Make settling the tab straightforward by having one person pay and everyone else reimburse them via Zelle®.

2. Geek out over tales of gangsters. Your favorite true-crime podcast has nothing on this city. Take a walk on the wild side of the 1920s and 1930s at The Gangster Museum of America where you’ll be schooled on all things gambling, bootlegging, and scandal in this storied region. Browse the gallery dedicated to Al Capone, who first journeyed here in the 1920s, or Owen Vincent Madden, another organized crime bigwig. Afterward, wash down all the intrigue with a seriously loaded Bloody Mary or heady cocktail at The Ohio Club, two blocks from the museum. At this endearingly divey music venue (opened in 1905, it’s the oldest bar in the state), you’ll be joining the ranks of folks who imbibed here such as Capone, Bugsy Segel, Mae West, Al Jolson, and MLB players during spring training.

The Northwoods Trails system | Visit Hot Springs

3. Get out in the great outdoors. Whatever you and your crew’s comfort level with adventure, there are excellent ways to scratch your itch in the aptly nicknamed Natural State. If you’re eager to get dirt on your boots, we recommend the Northwoods Trails system with beautiful bodies of water like Bethel Lake and Sanderson Lake, all under the watchful gaze of the Ouachita Mountains. In all, there are more than 31 miles of hiking and world-class mountain biking trails for cyclists from novice to advanced. The Cedar Glades trail head even has a bike skills park. If you can time your trip, Güdrun: Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival 2023 takes place on November 10-12. For those who prefer not to don a helmet but still want to breathe in that fresh mountain air, venture to Garvan Woodland Gardens. The 210-acre botanical gardens are unlike anything you’ve ever seen, complete with a whimsical treehouse, stunning chapel, and a seasonal holiday lights show.

A private pocket dig at Avant Mining's Fisher Mountain | Perri Ormont Blumberg

4. Go crystal mining. Okay, so we know this is technically outdoors, too, but given the uniqueness of hunting for treasure, we figured it merited its own section. Unbeknownst to many visitors, the Ouachita Mountains in west-central Arkansas are ripe for finding some of the planet’s biggest and snazziest specimens of quartz crystals. At Avant Mining, $25 gets you access to the public dig site where anything you find is yours. Celebrating a milestone birthday or bachelor/bachelorette party and want to do something extra memorable? Arrange a private pocket dig (from $1,000 for up to three people) or larger group dig where you’ll take home some incredible crystals with an experienced miner leading the adventure. Before or after a hard day’s dig, fuel up at Avant Mining’s unexpectedly avant-garde coffee house.

The Pancake Shop

5. Drink and dine your way through town. For a city of some 38,100 year-round residents, Hot Springs punches above its epicurean weight. While any stroll along the main drag of Central Avenue is bound to drop you into good culinary hands, allow us to share our intel. First up, you’re going to want to secure a reservation at DONS Southern Social. The speakeasy makes you feel like you’re at a buzzy Nashville establishment thanks to menu selections like deconstructed deviled eggs and honey smoked biscuits and an Anthony Bourdain portrait on the wall. The down-home service (expect to hear about your server’s cosmetology school’s roommate who’s a bartender down the block) and very stiff pours will definitely remind you that you’re in small-town Arkansas, though. Speaking of said drinks, some on the menu feature Origami Sake, a sprawling brewery that houses the largest domestically owned sake brewery in the U.S. about ten minutes away. Origami Sake is made with water sourced in Hot Springs and with locally sourced rice to bring a Japanese staple into the Arkansas spirit. Other local musts: Kollective Coffee + Tea for plant-based hits; scratch-made pizza at SQZBX, which has an on-site brewery and solar-powered radio station; and The Pancake Shop, the neighborhood’s glue since 1940 where we don’t need to tell you what they sling (but we do need to tell you to order only one pancake since each is the size of a large dinner plate).

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

6. See a horse race or test Lady Luck at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Oaklawn is where you’ll find one of the country’s top Thoroughbred racetracks, and like most things in Hot Springs, it’s got a history lesson attached to it too, given that the ring dates back to 1904. Check the schedule here and reserve your seats for the whole posse (just have everyone you spotted pay you back on Zelle®, and forget about those annoying vacation expenses spreadsheets). Or, enjoy an afternoon here playing slots or table games or engaging in sports betting at the casino or finding some restorative TLC at the spa.

In the Trees | Jeff Rose

7. Get in the trees and under the covers. We mean that quite literally at In the Trees (from $329 per night). This treehouse resort is a roughly five-minute drive from downtown Hot Springs, but you feel a world away at this quiet, canopy-covered retreat. Opened in May 2023, each treehouse cabin sleeps up to four or six guests and is equipped with its own hot tub, indoor fireplace, vinyl record player, and more thoughtful amenities. Bike rentals, charcuterie board deliveries, an in-room massages are also on offer. Prefer to stay at ground level? Book The Reserve at Hot Springs (from $289 per night), run by a husband-and-wife team, the grand estate has rooms brimming with Gilded Age charm (the original home was built at the turn of the 20th century and is on the National Register of Historic Places). Chat with innkeeper, Rhonda, while she serves you the B&B’s three-course breakfast that will make you feel like you’re dining with royalty — or at least mobsters.

