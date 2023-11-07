Why St. Helena Should Be on Your Bay Area Radar

Alila Napa Valley Alila Napa Valley

You’ve done all the Napa vineyards. You’ve chilled in Oakland. You’ve explored Sonoma and maybe even Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, too. Now, it’s time to add the gem that is St. Helena to your Bay Area road trip roster. This Napa Valley burgh is 70 miles from San Francisco International Airport (SFO), 63 miles from Oakland International Airport (OAK), 75 miles from Sacramento International Airport (SMF), 94 miles from San Jose International Airport (SJC), and 34 miles from Sonoma County Airport (STS), making it a convenient getaway from many commercial airports. (Private airports are nearby too: It’s 40 miles from Buchanan Field Airport (CCR) and 10 miles from Napa County Airport (APC).) By car, St. Helena is a picturesque 90-minute drive from San Francisco and Sacramento. However you get to St. Helena, you and your crew are going to want to bookmark this guide to ensure a weekend as flawless as the fine vino in these parts. Ahead, seven must-dos in St. Helena for group getaways.

Wild Vine Tours | St. Helena Chamber of Commerce

Book an outdoorsy-oenophile’s dream excursion with Wild Vine Tours What better way to get acquainted with a region known for its wine and natural beauty than booking a group tour that incorporates both? You’ll want to swap your penny loafers for comfy sneaks or hiking boots for this one as you tackle hidden hiking trails with the help of a knowledgeable guide coupled with wine tastings you won’t soon forget (perhaps with a cave tour!). It’s all tailored to your group’s comfort level, and you’ll have luxury transportation shuttling you and your crew around the whole way long. If you booked the tour on behalf of your friends, ask them to pay you back on Zelle® to make reimbursement fast and safe.



Brasswood Cellars | St. Helena Chamber of Commerce

Or, try another unique local wine experience First, there’s the Merryvale Blending Experience where groups create blended wines in Merryvale’s historic cask room. You’ll make the sippers from four high-quality Napa Valley Bordeaux varietal barrel samples — once you and your pals pick your fave, you’ll get to bottle it as a parting gift. Another stellar choice is paying Brasswood Cellars a visit. Comprising 17,000 square feet of caves, the wine cellar has an impressive wine cave library. Sit down with your crew at the live-edge redwood table as you savor a flight of Brasswood Cellars varietals, all the while munching on delectable cheeses and wondering why people don’t go back to that whole living in caves thing. Last but not least, we recommend HALL St. Helena where the art dazzles at its tasting gallery. Pair wine sipping with a tour of the on-site art collection, which includes the works of John Baldessari, Jim Campbell, and Nick Cave, among others. (Since parties are limited to a maximum of six guests, if your group is larger you’ll want to arrange a private experience.) One thing to note on the transportation front: Uber and Lyft are accessible to downtown St. Helena, but you might not be able to get a ride-share service to take you to wineries that are farther away. You can learn more about booking transportation (or even a bike tour!) here.



Downtown St. Helena | St. Helena Chamber of Commerce

Wander around Main Street’s Historic Shopping District If you love boutique-hopping in, say, Napa or Carmel-by-the-Sea, you’re really going to swoon for Main Street St. Helena. We’re talking brick facade buildings (some as old as the 19th century), cute cafés, and dozens of locally-owned shops. Our top choices include luxury go-to Elyse Walker, craft chocolatier Woodhouse Chocolate, and the newly opened Orin Swift Cellars tasting lounge, an upmarket food and wine market.



Acacia House Restaurant | Alila Napa Valley

Soak up all that wine with amazing food

You’re in farm-to-table country, folks, and fresh, locally sourced fare abounds. While it’s hard to narrow down the list, a few of our go-tos follow. There’s Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, which is housed in a barn dating back to the 1800s. Several of the ingredients are grown on the property (which is open to the public to walk around before or after your meal) and the brunch is spectacular. Order the deviled eggs, fire-roasted garden peppers, wood-grilled Castroville artichoke, Dungeness crab roll, cheddar biscuits, and the signature Bloody Mary made with house-smoked bacon, house-pickled garden vegetables, and a seasoned salt rim. One sleeper hit awaits at Clif Family Winery. This winemaker is renowned for its sustainable and organic practices, and the Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck is just about the greatest casual mid-drinking nosh ever. The truck serves up a motley bunch of bruschettas, along with salads and more, all to be enjoyed on the outdoor patio. If you can make it happen come on Wednesdays, when a global street food menu takes over at the food truck. For something fancy, we’d steer you towards Acacia House, the epicurean stronghold of luxury hotel Alila Napa Valley. The contemporary California menu features standouts like sugar snap pea salad and whole Branzino with Castroville artichoke. For something unique to finish your feast, the Frond of You is a winner: the fennel cheesecake is topped with figs, fennel confit, pickled fennel, and hazelnuts. Oh, and did we mention that you’ll be dining in a handsomely restored Georgian farmhouse? It’s a pretty delightful setting, as is sipping cocktails on the wraparound veranda when the weather is nice.

Beringer Vineyards | Alila Napa Valley

Count sheep at a winsome retreat Speaking of Alila Napa Valley, not only is this Main Street staple a solid place to dine, but it’s even better when “the ride home” is moseying over a few yards to one of 64 rooms or suites, many of which have oversized balconies, vineyard views, and private fire pits. The adults-only property is perched amid Beringer vineyards for peak tranquility, but is only a brief walk or bike ride to everything downtown St. Helena has to offer. During your stay, be sure to carve out time for some R&R at Spa Alila or activities like forest bathing, new moon yoga, sound healing sessions, and more. If you and your posse really can’t get enough of vineyard views, other great options are the Inn at Salvestrin, which was originally built in 1879, and Wine Country Inn, where the sunset strolls or poolside hangs never disappoint.