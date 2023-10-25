This Pennsylvania City Is an Underrated Destination for American History

Shutterstock. Shutterstock.

American history enthusiasts — or anyone who remembers even a little bit of their high school history classes —will already know about Pennsylvania’s most famous historic destinations, like Gettysburg and Philadelphia. But the state’s role in the founding of the country goes beyond those two well-known cities. In fact, the first place that “the United States of America” was ever uttered was neither of those popular destinations, but instead the smaller city of York, located in southeast Pennsylvania. Indeed, York has quite the résumé: It served as the capital of the US for nine months during the Revolutionary War and was the city where the new Continental Congress adopted the Articles of Confederation. That storied history has carried through to the present day. Today, York is a thriving, vibrant town with unique museums, historical architecture, and popular mainstays including farmers markets, parks, and art galleries. (It also has far fewer tourists than Gettysburg and Philadelphia.) Whether you’re interested in American history or just want to explore a new community, it’s well worth a visit. Read on for what to do in the undersung Pennsylvania city.

The Agricultural and Industrial Museum. | Courtesy of York Historical Society.

Explore York’s history The first stop on any visit to York should be the Historical Society Museum. The building itself is historic: Originally constructed as a car dealership over 100 years ago, the lobby still has the original showroom tile floor and spacious entrance hall. Inside, you’ll find fine art from the early American and Civil War periods, a genealogy research library, and immersive exhibits like “Street of Shops,” about the crafts and businesses in York during the early 1800s. After getting an introduction to York’s history there, stop by the Colonial Complex for four must-see attractions in one. Open April through mid-November, the complex offers guided tours of four different historic buildings, including the reconstructed colonial courthouse, the General Horatio Gates House, the Barnett Bobb Log House, and the Golden Plough Tavern, built in 1741 and believed to be the oldest existing structure in York. Other must-see museums in York include the Agricultural and Industrial Museum and the Goodridge Freedom Center. The two-story Agricultural and Industrial Museum, housed in a former factory complex, offers engaging, hands-on exhibits for visitors of all ages: Guests can step into a trolley car from 1916, view a working grist mill, and use rotary phones operated by a 1930s switchboard. The Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum is home to exhibits on businessman and abolitionist William C. Goodridge, a Black entrepreneur in York who used his personal and commercial properties as stations on the Underground Railroad. Sample local food and drink In between all of that history, there’s also plenty to eat in York. Central Market, housed in a 125-year-old building, is a great place to grab a bite, but it’s much more than a farmers market. In recent years, it has also become a community gathering place, featuring live music, activities for kids, and seating for eating and socializing. With over 50 vendors, visitors can wander through the market and buy products including locally grown flowers, produce and meats, baked goods, and artisan crafts. It’s well worth a visit if you’re in York during one of the so-called “Market Days”: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and the first Friday of every month. If your cravings lean more toward adult beverages, York and the areas surrounding the city are also home to a large number of vineyards, all part of the Mason-Dixon Wine Trail that runs through southeast Pennsylvania.

The Yorktowne Hotel. | Courtesy of The Yorktowne Hotel.