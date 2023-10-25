This Pennsylvania City Is an Underrated Destination for American History
The state has more to offer history buffs than Gettysburg and Philadelphia.
American history enthusiasts — or anyone who remembers even a little bit of their high school history classes —will already know about Pennsylvania’s most famous historic destinations, like Gettysburg and Philadelphia. But the state’s role in the founding of the country goes beyond those two well-known cities. In fact, the first place that “the United States of America” was ever uttered was neither of those popular destinations, but instead the smaller city of York, located in southeast Pennsylvania. Indeed, York has quite the résumé: It served as the capital of the US for nine months during the Revolutionary War and was the city where the new Continental Congress adopted the Articles of Confederation.
That storied history has carried through to the present day. Today, York is a thriving, vibrant town with unique museums, historical architecture, and popular mainstays including farmers markets, parks, and art galleries. (It also has far fewer tourists than Gettysburg and Philadelphia.) Whether you’re interested in American history or just want to explore a new community, it’s well worth a visit. Read on for what to do in the undersung Pennsylvania city.
Explore York’s history
The first stop on any visit to York should be the Historical Society Museum. The building itself is historic: Originally constructed as a car dealership over 100 years ago, the lobby still has the original showroom tile floor and spacious entrance hall. Inside, you’ll find fine art from the early American and Civil War periods, a genealogy research library, and immersive exhibits like “Street of Shops,” about the crafts and businesses in York during the early 1800s. After getting an introduction to York’s history there, stop by the Colonial Complex for four must-see attractions in one. Open April through mid-November, the complex offers guided tours of four different historic buildings, including the reconstructed colonial courthouse, the General Horatio Gates House, the Barnett Bobb Log House, and the Golden Plough Tavern, built in 1741 and believed to be the oldest existing structure in York.
Other must-see museums in York include the Agricultural and Industrial Museum and the Goodridge Freedom Center. The two-story Agricultural and Industrial Museum, housed in a former factory complex, offers engaging, hands-on exhibits for visitors of all ages: Guests can step into a trolley car from 1916, view a working grist mill, and use rotary phones operated by a 1930s switchboard. The Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum is home to exhibits on businessman and abolitionist William C. Goodridge, a Black entrepreneur in York who used his personal and commercial properties as stations on the Underground Railroad.
Sample local food and drink
In between all of that history, there’s also plenty to eat in York. Central Market, housed in a 125-year-old building, is a great place to grab a bite, but it’s much more than a farmers market. In recent years, it has also become a community gathering place, featuring live music, activities for kids, and seating for eating and socializing. With over 50 vendors, visitors can wander through the market and buy products including locally grown flowers, produce and meats, baked goods, and artisan crafts. It’s well worth a visit if you’re in York during one of the so-called “Market Days”: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and the first Friday of every month. If your cravings lean more toward adult beverages, York and the areas surrounding the city are also home to a large number of vineyards, all part of the Mason-Dixon Wine Trail that runs through southeast Pennsylvania.
See historical architecture
Part of York’s unique charm are the historic buildings dotted all over the city. Many are home to everyday businesses, like the Martin Library, one of the local library branches. The Martin Library houses three levels of books and community gathering spaces, all in a landmark Colonial-style structure built in 1935. Another landmark is The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton: Often considered the “cornerstone of York,” the building dates back to 1925 and has played host to several notable guests throughout its storied history, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Eleanor Roosevelt. The hotel retains many of the building’s original features, including preserved terrazzo flooring, a striking mural above the front desk by 20th-century painter Cornelius Hicks, and unique Cutler mailbox chutes. (It’s also home to the stunning Wellspan Ballroom, a magnificent event space that can host over 400 people.) However, the Yorktowne Hotel has also added modern touches that nod to the hotel’s place in present day York: While wandering the halls, you’ll find art by local contemporary artists on the wall, and all of the rooms contain updated, modern amenities. The hotel also offers dining in grand surroundings that will remind you of the city's past: The Davidson Lobby Bar serves drinks and small plates, while the Graham Rooftop Lounge offers cocktails paired with views of York.
Just like the Yorktowne Hotel, the city of York blends its past and its present to create a bustling community full of culture and history. If you’re ready to make York your next travel destination, book your stay here.