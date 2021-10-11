Travel Blogger Lauren Monitz Loves Denver’s Friendly Energy and Perfect Patio Weather
“It's a city that attracts a ton of young energy and young blood, where everyone is in a good mood all the time."
Denver is like a little utopia in this weird bubble, where everyone is young, single, pretty, and fun. It is the most millennial city in the country and everyone is there because they want to be. There are tons of startups. Everyone is friendly. It's like everyone's drinking the Kool-Aid, where they all say hi to you, they all smile, and strangers on the street will invite you to go hiking. You can wear yoga pants into pretty much any restaurant or bar, and it's just a city that attracts a ton of young energy and young blood, where everyone is in a good mood all the time.
Colorado has all four seasons, and while most people come to ski in winter or in summer for the hiking, fall is truly my favorite time here. Coming from the Midwest where it’s too cold to go outside nine months of the year, fall in Denver is absolutely incredible. You can get insane leaf peeping like you wouldn't believe. The mountains are just the most beautiful backdrop and there are pumpkin patches, haunted houses, pick-your-own farms, and hayfields to provide the quintessential fall feels.
The fall weather in Denver is pretty perfect — it’s still 70-75 degrees in September and October, and crisp at night. You get that awesome mountain air that has your hair drying fast and your skin feeling light, tight, and youthful. Denver truly has a way of keeping you young.
Most people use Denver as a jumping off point for all of ColoRadical’s wonders, and one of my all-time favorite road trips is Palisade, the Western Slope’s secret wine region just outside Grand Junction. It’s amazing for fall colors, and has about 30 small, family-owned wineries you can bike to or hire a driver to take you around, and each have their own unique touch, like an alpaca farm. Palisade is also known for their peaches, so seasonally you can pick-your-own fruit and bring home some great tasting treats.
The best thing to do in town is post up on a patio until the wee hours of the night. Food halls are a staple of Denver dining culture and you can’t go wrong at one of the OGs, The Source or Avanti Food & Beverage, which both have amazing rooftops to take in the whole city. Another one of my go-to spots is First Draft in RiNo, which is the heart of the street art scene. They have a pour-your-own tap wall to try a bunch of different samples, which you can follow up with a food crawl through RiNo.
The Highlands is another must-see neighborhood to get a taste of Denver’s lovable weirdness. Pop by Linger, a former mortuary turned eat-uary. You can literally get a drink out of a VW bus on their rooftop, go next door for an ice cream cone served out of a giant milk bottle, and then walk through a bookshelf into one of the top 50 speakeasies in the world without missing a beat.
I lovingly describe the food scene in Denver as fusion confusion, for its odd combination of ingredients. You can seriously find everything from deep fried tacos to bone marrow fried rice. Chef Troy Guard is my absolute favorite chef, with a bunch of spots in town, he can do no wrong, especially with Pop Rocks as one of his staple ingredients. Los Chingones guacs my world, it’s just a fun lively atmosphere and you really can’t go wrong with queso and tacos.
Denver is also beloved for its beer scene, and with one of the highest number of craft breweries per capita, you couldn't throw a rock and not hit a brewery downtown. The Great American Beer Fest is definitely the highlight of the season and year (though sadly it’s cancelled for 2021 because of COVID). It's the biggest beer festival in America and while I’m not a beer person, there are all kinds of crazy combinations and flavors like peanut butter and pineapple and it’s worth it for the people watching alone. People come from all over, donning dirndls and pretzel necklaces and it’s basically as close to Germany as you can get on this side of the pond. Just about every mountain town throws an Oktoberfest celebration, too, so pretty much expect the beers to be flowing in fall.
As for getting out of town, Strawberry Park Hot Springs in Steamboat is one of my all-time favorite places. It's clothing optional after 9 pm when the stars come out, and the whole Milky Way just opens up, so it's truly a magical place. For a day trip, Colorado Springs is highly underrated with Garden of the Gods, one of the best free parks in the country. You can see the gorgeous rock formations, drive up Pike's Peak, one of the only Fourteeners (14,000-foot mountains), you can scale in your car, get some hippie spa action at neighboring Manitou Springs, and feel far removed from the Denver metro area.
To see Denver grow and evolve how it did in the 10 years I lived there was just crazy. I travel full-time, and I would come home not just to new restaurants, but to entire new neighborhoods (looking at you, Dairy Block “micro district”). Sometimes it got to the point of being unrecognizable.
Now that I live in Texas, I miss the city most times, to be honest. It's funny, I originally never thought I could live in Denver, after growing up in Chicago. I assumed it wasn’t a real city and there was no culture. But after moving there, I never wanted to leave.