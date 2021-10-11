Travel Blogger Lauren Monitz Loves Denver’s Friendly Energy and Perfect Patio Weather

Denver is like a little utopia in this weird bubble, where everyone is young, single, pretty, and fun. It is the most millennial city in the country and everyone is there because they want to be. There are tons of startups. Everyone is friendly. It's like everyone's drinking the Kool-Aid, where they all say hi to you, they all smile, and strangers on the street will invite you to go hiking. You can wear yoga pants into pretty much any restaurant or bar, and it's just a city that attracts a ton of young energy and young blood, where everyone is in a good mood all the time.

Colorado has all four seasons, and while most people come to ski in winter or in summer for the hiking, fall is truly my favorite time here. Coming from the Midwest where it’s too cold to go outside nine months of the year, fall in Denver is absolutely incredible. You can get insane leaf peeping like you wouldn't believe. The mountains are just the most beautiful backdrop and there are pumpkin patches, haunted houses, pick-your-own farms, and hayfields to provide the quintessential fall feels.

The fall weather in Denver is pretty perfect — it’s still 70-75 degrees in September and October, and crisp at night. You get that awesome mountain air that has your hair drying fast and your skin feeling light, tight, and youthful. Denver truly has a way of keeping you young.

Most people use Denver as a jumping off point for all of ColoRadical’s wonders, and one of my all-time favorite road trips is Palisade, the Western Slope’s secret wine region just outside Grand Junction. It’s amazing for fall colors, and has about 30 small, family-owned wineries you can bike to or hire a driver to take you around, and each have their own unique touch, like an alpaca farm. Palisade is also known for their peaches, so seasonally you can pick-your-own fruit and bring home some great tasting treats.

The best thing to do in town is post up on a patio until the wee hours of the night. Food halls are a staple of Denver dining culture and you can’t go wrong at one of the OGs, The Source or Avanti Food & Beverage, which both have amazing rooftops to take in the whole city. Another one of my go-to spots is First Draft in RiNo, which is the heart of the street art scene. They have a pour-your-own tap wall to try a bunch of different samples, which you can follow up with a food crawl through RiNo.