TV Host Matthew Rodrigues Loves Chicago’s Magical Waterfronts
“It feels like I'm in a tropical paradise because the lake gets this gorgeous blue color, and you just feel like you're somewhere else.”
The water is what's magical at this time of year, both the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. People don't think of the water at all when they come to Chicago. They're like, "Oh, some Midwestern city." And when you post a picture on Instagram, the water looks like the Caribbean. And people are like, "Wait, where are you? Are you in Miami?" You're like, "No, man, I'm in Chicago." I look outside my apartment, and there’s the lake. Many times it feels like I'm in a tropical paradise because the water gets this gorgeous blue color, and you just feel like you're somewhere else. It's clean and clear.
I go to Hollywood Beach, which is the gay-centric beach up more north of the city, and you feel like you're in South Beach at times. There are people lying in the sand, beautiful white sand that comes in between your toes. You're diving into the water, and there are full waves. Sometimes there are waves that are three-, four-, five-, six-feet high. You can body surf sometimes. And when you look out beyond the horizon, it looks like an ocean. It just continues to go and go. And your eyes don't sting because there's no salt in the water. A bike ride along the lakefront is one of the most inexpensive and awe-inspiring things you can do in the city, I think, because you're riding along beaches, you're riding along skyscrapers, and you're seeing the gorgeous Lake Michigan.
On the river, there's a lot of outdoor space that makes Chicago so unique. I love RPM Seafood, which is this gorgeous, tiered restaurant on the river. You have City Winery on the river, you have Pizzeria Portofino on the river. It feels very European in that way. You can kind of do that in New York, but not really. San Francisco, not a lot of food on the water, except touristy places down by some of the wharves. But here, they've really transformed the river with these gorgeous restaurants.
Along the river, as soon as the weather starts to get chilly, they'll put out those igloos that are a trend right now out, and fire pits. And people aren't afraid to just throw on their winter coats and sit there and have some hot chocolate and eat some French fries outside. As long as there ain't snow on the ground, people will sit out there.
Everyone just talks to you in Chicago, which is great and welcoming and warm. If you say one word to someone, they're going to strike up a conversation. When I first moved here in August 2019, everybody said, "Oh, Chicago is an amazing city, but wait until you experience it in the summer." And that has been so true because it is a city that completely comes to life in the summer, and that continues into late summer. The streets are filled with vendors and the smells of food, and there are festivals happening again. I was just walking through Grant Park the other day, and there was this whole line of mariachi bands going to town, just because they wanted to be gathered together and all play. I just sat on the sidewalk and watched these guys in front of Buckingham Fountain, with Lake Michigan behind that, and was like, "God, okay, I get it. I get it now."
My job hosting Chicago Today has made me fall in love with the city. If I didn't have this job when I moved here, I would have been sitting indoors for the past year, not knowing anyone, not experiencing anything. I was lucky enough to keep going out throughout the pandemic. Restaurants were shut down, but we'd sit outside and meet them. We'd have restaurant tours come and meet us on a show outside, six feet apart. They'd bring us food, and we'd try to promote the new delivery service that they had or the drink kits that they were making just to stay alive. Being a part of that during the pandemic, helping small businesses, it was really so amazing for me. It really lifted me up.