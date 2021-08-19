All Your Questions About Getting on a Plane Again, Answered by an Expert

Which seat should I book?

Even if you were a die-hard window seat or aisle-or-nothing person pre-pandemic, you may have spent more time than normal questioning the seat situation on flights now. We’re happy to share that all seats are created equal when it comes to best practices for COVID-19 safety. “Planes have air circulation systems, many with state-of-the-art high-efficiency (HEPA) filters,” says Dr. Ilan Shapiro, a board-certified physician and the Medical Director of Medical Education and Wellness at AltaMed. “This air circulation takes place throughout the plane, so you don’t need to worry about a certain seat being safer than another.” He also recommends sitting with friends or family if you’re traveling in a group, so you can all sit together and minimize interactions with new people.

Above all, Shapiro, who is also a Clorox spokesperson, encourages travelers to book with an airline that has clear cleaning protocols in place to help you and others travel safely. “For example, in addition to working with the Clorox Safer Today Alliance, United Airlines launched the United CleanPlus program, delivering industry-leading cleanliness at every touchpoint of the traveler’s journey,” he notes. As part of this program, they were the first to roll out touchless check-in kiosks as one way to reduce touch points, installed sneeze guards at key interaction points, and provided hand sanitizer wipes to passengers as they board. They are also disinfecting high-touch areas inside planes and in their terminals and running HEPA filters the entire time customers are onboard the plane (including during boarding and deplaning). Shapiro recommends checking an airline’s website to see what protocols they have in place before booking your flight.